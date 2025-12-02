This Toronto mall is hosting free holiday activities all month long

A Toronto mall is transforming into a holiday destination full of free events.

A hidden gem in the North York community Yorkgate Mall is launching an entire month of fun Christmas activities for the whole family — and they’re all totally free!

Yorkgate Mall, a two-level community shopping centre located just east of Highway 400, is the perfect one-stop shopping experience for Torontonians. With ample parking, easy access to transit and over 60 stores, services and restaurants, the mall is a favourite for visitors in the community, and with a plethora of Christmas activities to enjoy over the holiday season, it’s being transformed into a true winter wonderland.

Every Saturday before Christmas, Yorkgate Mall will be hosting all kinds of merry events to make your shopping experience even more festive. On December 6, kids can enjoy meeting the official Bluey and Bingo! Get a start on your shopping at their Christmas market throughout the mall. And to sweeten the deal, don’t miss out on a shopping bonus; once you spend $15 before tax at any Yorkgate Mall retailer, you’ll receive a free plaid Christmas stocking.

On December 13, shop around at a special vendor’s market featuring comics, toys and collectibles, as well as a special appearance from your favourite superhero characters. Make sure the kids don’t miss the free Elf on a Shelf game from 1-4 p.m., with hourly prizes to make the stakes even higher!

On December 20, take a break between 2-4 p.m. to enjoy a free Christmas concert, meet with Christmas Skinny Bones the strolling animatronic character and enter for a chance to win some great prizes!

Finally, on Monday, December 23, prepare for a big day with a special meet and greet with Mrs. Claus from 1-4 p.m., as well as a Christmas concert from 2-4 p.m.

“These events are a great opportunity for families to come out and get involved in some fun, free Christmas activities,” says Chris Couch, marketing associate at Yorkgate Mall. “We hope to help provide an exciting and entertaining experience for our customers.”

If you want to meet the big man himself, Santa will be at Yorkgate Mall every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas, as well as on December 22, 23 and December 24, from 1-4 p.m. Everyone who visits with Santa will receive a free 4” x 6” professional photo with frame, as well as a large candy cane and a Santa activity book. You can also receive an official Nice List Certificate, directly from Santa and his Chief Elf!

If all this festive cheer gets you into the spirit of giving back, Yorkgate Mall is making that even easier with a winter coat drive in support of The Children’s Breakfast Clubs. This season, they are collecting gently used, and clean winter items, including coats, scarves, toques, mittens, boots, and new socks to help bring warmth and comfort to children and families in need. Donations can be dropped off at The Children’s Breakfast Clubs unit in the mall, located on the upper level, beside the food court. Mondays and Wednesdays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“With support from our shoppers, our retailers, and local agencies, this program will help make a difference in the lives of thousands of families,” says Chris Couch, Marketing Associate at Yorkgate Mall. “As the need in our community continues to grow, we’re asking for the public’s help with this year’s Winter Clothing Drive. Our goal is to fight the cold and help keep as many needy individuals and families in our community as warm as possible this winter season, and we can’t do it without you.”

With so many amazing opportunities to get some seasonal shopping done while enjoying free Christmas events, Yorkgate Mall is a true Christmas destination in the city this holiday season!