The Risks of Fragmented Medicine—And the Case for Continuity

This healthcare service takes the time to learn your story, not just your symptoms.

There was a time when visiting the doctor was more than just a clinical transaction. Decades ago, in small towns and tight-knit communities, the family physician was a trusted figure. They knew your name, as well as those of your spouse and your children. They asked how things were going at work, because they knew what you did for a living. Maybe they’d treated your grandmother for pneumonia or delivered your babies. Care was continuous and familiar, woven into the fabric of everyday life. More than just symptoms, doctors understood context.

In today’s specialized and fragmented healthcare system, that kind of relationship has become increasingly rare. Many patients bounce between medical providers, repeating their history and hoping someone connects the dots. The result is a kind of surface-level care that can miss the bigger picture. And research shows that continuity of care isn’t just about nostalgic longing for a simpler time. Studies have found that people who see the same doctor regularly experience better outcomes, fewer hospital visits, and even longer lives.

A Modern Approach That Goes Back to Medical Roots

For some modern clinics, the understanding of uniformity of care and connection informs their healthcare approach. At Harrison Healthcare, a team-based model focuses on long-term, preventive care, especially for families.

The clinic’s philosophy is holistic and highly personalized. Doctors and other clinicians are given ample time to invest in their clients. As a result, they treat clients not as isolated cases, but as people shaped by their communities, routines, and relationships. In doing so, they’re reintroducing the sense of connection that modern medicine often overlooks. And that continuity serves a purpose: personalized prevention.

You might think of preventive care as something that’s only for people of a certain age—a conversation about cholesterol, a blood pressure check, maybe a colonoscopy. But Dr. Beth Donaldson, Medical Director for Harrison’s Vancouver – Burrard location, sees it differently. “Prevention,” she says, “starts the moment you leave the womb and evolves decade by decade. Every decade there are different things you need to think about, but you need a team around to remind you what they are.”

That team might guide you toward certain imaging or genetic tests, offer tailored advice on nutrition or exercise, or help map out a plan for essential screenings. But nothing about it is cookie-cutter. “There’s no universal health template. You have to personalize screening and prevention to your family history, to your current medical demands, to your current symptoms, to your goals for the future,” says Dr. Donaldson.

Predictive, Preventive, Personalized and Participatory Care

She emphasizes that meaningful prevention requires consistent, collaborative care. It’s a lifelong practice and the relationship between a patient and their team is built over time. “You need someone to quarterback all those pieces and put together a manageable, meaningful plan you actually feel motivated to follow. For example, if you really hate cardiovascular exercise and any green vegetable, it’s not very realistic to make that part of your game plan.”

Preventive care at Harrison is framed around what Dr. Donaldson calls the four P’s: predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory. It starts with predicting risks based on personal history, family history, past and current environment, and lifestyle. From there, it’s about prevention. That means diminishing those risks through strategies that cover everything from brain health and hormones to skin care and diet. The plan is then personalized to account for the individual’s motivations, personality, temperament, and circumstances.

Which brings us to the final P, participatory. Crucially, patients need to be active participants, engaging with the team to make lasting changes. As Dr. Donaldson puts it, “There’s only so much we can do. What’s actually going to work for you? As the patient, you need to identify with the plan.” The clinical team works with clients to make sure they’ve created a Care Plan that will resonate and fit into their life.

This part is key, as making changes can feel overwhelming. For people in the thick of it, it can feel difficult to prioritize prevention when there’s barely enough time to shower.

It’s a pattern Dr. Donaldson sees a lot, especially with young moms. “They used to be at the gym every day and they say, I can’t do that anymore, I’m swamped. And I’m like, you’re running up and down stairs with a laundry basket? Boom, that’s a good start. Going to the grocery store? Park far away. Pushing the swing at the park? With every push, you do a squat. Maybe all you can do is get a walk in. Every little bit counts.”

Healthcare that Adapts to Your Life

Whether it’s stair bursts for busy professionals and/or chair exercises for seniors, it’s all about adapting to real life. And that same logic applies to kids too.

Harrison’s pediatric care is designed to be just as comprehensive and connected as the adult side, with a special emphasis on the needs of growing families. This means more than just well-checks and vaccinations. Dr. Donaldson and her colleagues often communicate directly with teachers and school counsellors, advocating for learning accommodations, tracking social or developmental growth, and connecting families with community resources.

Dr. Donaldson notes that this kind of early, engaged care has positive long-term benefits. “What I love about it is that we get kids used to seeing the doctor and other health team members, which makes them comfortable in the healthcare world, which makes for a healthier individual overall. It helps them build healthy habits right from a young age.” As with adults, the family doctor can be a neutral sounding board for kids to get support for different issues. That might mean identifying anxiety before it interferes with school, addressing body image or sexual health early, or catching signs of stress linked to what’s happening at home. “We know the family,” says Dr. Donaldson. “We have the context. People truly do depend on being able to come, sit down, and talk, knowing they’ll get relatability and comfort and compassion from someone who’s got that medical slant.”

For Dr. Donaldson, one of their early clients perfectly illustrates the potential impact of Harrison’s care. When she first treated him, he was 50 pounds overweight, with diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. He had a young family, a demanding job, and was carrying a lot of stress and inflammation in his body.

Two decades later, he’s reached an incredible level of fitness. He’s strong, confident, and well-rested. Consequently, his relationships have improved, allowing him to show up for his family and be more present at home and work. “He was an equal player in getting himself here,” she says. “There was nothing extravagant, but he would take little pieces from us and chip away, making small changes over time.” That kind of incremental change is what preventive care at Harrison is all about. And it comes from building deep-rooted trust between a patient and their medical team.

Health is Easier Than You Think

If there’s one myth Dr. Donaldson would like to squash about preventive care, it’s that it’s difficult. “It’s actually not hard. Everybody can do a little bit, and you can pat yourself on the back every time you do it. Take what works for you.”

Her advice? Focus on movement and mindset. “Doesn’t matter if it’s housework or gardening or picking up your grandkid—just move. It keeps the hips fluid. It keeps the mind positive. It makes you feel better about yourself.” And mindset is just as important, influencing sleep, stress, relationships, and more. “It takes some coaching but waking up in the morning and listing the things you’re thankful for can really change the stress your body feels.”

The biggest key comes back to continuity. With a long-term relationship between patient and provider, the small steps become sustainable. It’s not about drastic change overnight, but consistent, manageable progress with a team that has your back.

Dr. Donaldson can’t resist one last piece of advice. “Also, eat less crappy food,” she says with a grin. Much like a trusted friend or neighbour, the team at Harrison Healthcare isn’t afraid to shoot it straight.

Want to learn more about the programs at Harrison Healthcare? Visit their website to book a personal tour today, or contact Teri Nacarato Toronto’s Enrollment Associate, at 416-649-0790 or email at tnacarato@harrisonhealthcare. ca