The High Roller’s Guide to Toronto: Where to Gamble, Eat, and Party in the 6ix

If you are planning a trip to Toronto then you have an exciting adventure ahead of you. Toronto has a vibrant nightlife, so if you are wondering where the best places to dine, visit casinos and have a great night out are, you will have plenty of great options.

Toronto is home to some lively casino resorts, many of which also have excellent restaurants so you can grab some food before taking to the casino tables or slots to enjoy a top evening of entertainment.

These are some of the best places to visit if you are looking to party, dine and gamble in the 6ix:

Great Canadian Entertainment

Toronto’s largest and newest casino resort, Great Canadian Entertainment has everything you need for a fun evening. There is live entertainment, with a schedule of artists performing most days, and a choice of restaurants including the Lobster Legend Noodle Bar, Copperhorn steakhouse and gastropub CA – SU – AL. Once you have enjoyed a meal you can explore the thrill of the huge casino that is open 24/7 and take part in poker games, blackjack, roulette and slots.

If you want to have a practice of playing slots before you arrive then you can try playing slots at an online casino to get into the mood for your big trip. You can register to become a member at Great Canadian Entertainment before you visit or walk-in registrations are welcome. You can stay in the hotel which is also part of the resort, making it even easier for you to enjoy all the entertainment on offer.

The casino resort is located at 1133 Queens Plate Drive and they offer a shuttle service with pickup locations across the city.

Woodbine Racetrack

If you enjoy horse racing then you will want to pay a visit to Woodbine Racetrack during your visit to Toronto. Racing usually takes place every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, providing an afternoon of excitement at the track, with dining options at Champions Bar, the Post Parade Dining Room and the Woodbine Club.

The venue is at 555 Rexdale Boulevard and is part of the Great Canadian Casino Resort, which is next door so you can head straight to the casino after an afternoon race meeting for a complete day and night of fun.

Pickering Casino Resort

A little further out of Toronto, Pickering Casino Resort is another great option. It offers a Las Vegas style casino experience with over 90 live tables and over 2,000 slot machines. Open 24/7, Pickering Casino Resort is just under an hour from Toronto and has a number of highly rated restaurants including the Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant and the Rockhouse Grill. There is an onsite hotel if you want to stay close to all the action and entertainment in the resort.

They offer a shuttle collection from the area and the address is 888 Durham Live Avenue.

Other Nightlife Attractions in Toronto

There are lots of great bars and nightclubs in Toronto if you want to take the party somewhere else after you have visited a casino.

The Rooftop Bar on Broadway Avenue has panoramic views of the city and is ideal for a special occasion or a few drinks. They often have live music performances and they won the Diner’s Choice Award in 2024.

Other top restaurants in Toronto include Alma, 20 Victoria and Mimi Chinese but there are many more to suit all types of cuisine preferences. There are lots of Michelin star restaurants in the city, including French restaurant Lucie, the Indian restaurant Bar Goa and contemporary dining at Canoe, to name a few.

We recommend booking restaurants in advance to avoid disappointment, especially at the weekends when the popular restaurants will often get fully booked.

If you are looking for lively nightclubs with good music, you can try Rebel, Lost and Found, and The Reservoir Lounge which is a jazz and swing music venue.

The Entertainment District next to the CN Tower in Toronto is full of options, with some of the best bars and clubs located in this area. For the craft beer lovers. Queen Street West is definitely worth a visit, as it is one of the trendy parts of the city.

Whether you are visiting Toronto for a few days or a longer stay, there are endless entertainment options in the capital of Ontario. As the largest city in Canada, you will find every type of entertainment that you could want for a fun-filled vacation in Toronto.