Taste of Shangri-La at Toronto’s most luxurious hotel will transport you straight to Italy

Inside the Shangri-La Toronto, guests can be transported to the Italian countryside at bosk, a restaurant that specializes in Northern Italian cuisine while using local ingredients. It’s a step into luxury in the truest form, with attentive service, an inviting atmosphere and flavourful dishes that are detailed every time they appear at a table. The eatery’s philosophy, says chef Michael Cross, mimics the ethos at the iconic hotel — dubbed “Rooted in Nature,” it pays homage to the dedication of local Canadian farmers and purveyors and, wherever possible, strives for sustainability.

Taste of Shangri-La is taking place across select Shangri-La Hotels around the globe, presenting curated tasting menus at 14 participating properties and 28 signature restaurants. Each menu is designed to showcase the unique culinary identity of its venue, highlighting the chefs’ most celebrated dishes, thoughtfully crafted to offer an immersive dining experience at an approachable price.

The Taste of Shangri-La at bosk, Shangri-La Toronto’s signature restaurant, is no different, offering an exclusive culinary experience while paying respect to that same ideology. The program launched on Oct. 1 and runs throughout the month only, and offers a selection of two or three courses — a starter, a main and a dessert — that draw inspiration from Northern Italian cuisine while incorporating ingredients sourced from within roughly 100 km of the city.

To start, guests have a choice between a tangy, autumn-inspired butternut squash soup made with pickled apples and Venetian spices that’s carefully poured tableside and an heirloom beet salad, made with salt-roasted beets, cranberry gel, walnuts and feta, then drizzled with a buttermilk dressing. For the main course, options include a signature dish, the flavourful Ontario cider-brined half chicken; a Fogo Island turbot (one of the few exceptions to the 100 km rule); and a vegetarian handmade potato gnocchi dish, which is served with mushrooms and an earthy leek fondue. To finish, desserts are either a chocolate hazelnut rocher — complete with orange confit — or a classic sticky toffee pudding that’s just the right amount of sweet. Each dish tells a story, and it’s one full of vibrancy, passion and excellence. And the service takes the experience to the next level, with thoughtful explanations, questions to ensure guests are getting something that matches their flavour profile, and a silent guarantee that your water cup will virtually never be empty.

If desired, bosk’s curated tasting menu also comes complete with a wine pairing option that takes guests on a global tour that includes both Italy and Canada, with selections from Venice, Niagara and Tuscany, as well as a Port option from, of course, Portugal. Tasting notes are provided for each, but servers can go into a more detailed description if desired. Mocktails can also be requested for those who choose not to imbibe, and the refreshing cucumber and aloe concoction offers a flavour profile that complements virtually every dish.

The entire experience is set in a nature-inspired backdrop, with clean lines, natural textures like wood and stone, and a sun-drenched eating area offering a peaceful vibe right in the heart of the city. The music is present but quiet, contributing to an elevated but relaxing feel that complements the food perfectly and acts as a backdrop for the culinary star of the show. The bosk dining room flanks the Shangri-La lobby, making it easy to access and offering a seamless transition from a lounge-like space with light bites and refreshments to a place to enjoy hearty food and drink.

The Taste of Shangri-La menu at bosk is available from Oct. 1–31, 2025, Monday to Saturday, from 5–10 p.m. Prices start at $60 per person. The restaurant is located at 188 University Ave.