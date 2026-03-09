Staying Safe in the GTA: A Guide to Rideshare Safety

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Ridesharing has become a staple of urban life in Toronto, offering a convenient way to navigate the city. However, recent high-profile incidents in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have highlighted the need for passengers to move beyond “autopilot” and take proactive steps to ensure their security. From “phony drivers” to sophisticated fraud, the risks are evolving, but a few simple habits can make a world of difference.

Below are actionable safety steps for Toronto residents, based on expert advice from former police officer and Diamond and Diamond Safety Ambassador Nichelle Laus, alongside managing partner Sandra Zisckind.

1. Beware of Fake Drivers and Unsolicited Rides

Recent investigations by Peel Regional Police have uncovered a disturbing trend of predators masquerading as rideshare operators. In late 2024 and 2025, police arrested suspects like Arshep Singh and Goutam Banerjee for incidents involving kidnapping and sexual assault after they allegedly offered unsolicited rides to women at transit hubs and malls.

Actionable Tip: Never accept a ride from someone who approaches you on the street or at a bus stop claiming to be “your driver.” A legitimate rideshare trip must always be initiated and tracked through the app. To protect yourself further, it is essential to stay alert, stay safe, and avoid distractions while waiting for your vehicle.

2. The “Reverse Verification” Technique

Before you even touch the door handle, you must verify the vehicle. Match the license plate, the car’s make and model, and the driver’s photo with the information on your screen.

Once the car arrives, do not ask “Are you here for?” This allows a potential fraudster to simply say “Yes.” Instead, ask: “Who are you here for?”. This forces the driver to check their own app for your name, ensuring they are the person actually assigned to your trip.

3. Enable the “PIN” Security Shield

One of the most powerful tools available is the PIN verification feature. When enabled, your ride cannot officially begin until you provide a unique four-digit code to the driver. This creates a digital lock that prevents you from getting into the wrong car and protects against “ghost rides” and account takeover scams.

How to enable it:

Open your rideshare app and go to Account then Safety. Tap Verify your ride. Toggle on Use PIN to verify rides. You can choose to use this for every ride or just at night (9 PM – 6 AM).

4. Protect Your Residential Privacy

A common mistake is setting your exact home address as the drop-off point. This provides a stranger with your precise location and entry point. Safety expert Nichelle Laus advises setting your destination to a neighbour’s house, a nearby parking lot, or a well-lit corner a few doors down. This simple act of geographic obfuscation ensures your home remains private. For more detailed strategies, you can review these comprehensive rideshare safety tips.

5. Maintaining Situational Awareness During the Trip

Once inside, sit in the backseat to maintain personal space and give yourself two potential exit points. Avoid sharing personal details about your life, your job, or whether you live alone. If you feel uncomfortable at any point, trust your instincts. You can tell the driver “my plans have changed” and ask to be let out at the nearest public, well-lit area.

What to Do If an Incident Occurs

If you are involved in a collision or an unsafe encounter, your first priority is your health and legal protection.

Report to Police: Always call the police to create an official record.

Always call the police to create an official record. Gather and Preserve Information: Document the scene as thoroughly as possible by saving your trip details, vehicle information, and any photos or videos of the incident or your injuries.

Document the scene as thoroughly as possible by saving your trip details, vehicle information, and any photos or videos of the incident or your injuries. Seek Medical Care: Even minor-feeling injuries like whiplash or soft tissue damage should be professionally evaluated immediately.

Even minor-feeling injuries like whiplash or soft tissue damage should be professionally evaluated immediately. Know Your Rights: If you have been injured, it is important to understand what to do after an Uber or Lyft accident to preserve your right to compensation.

Legal Recourse and Accountability

In cases involving car accidents, liability can be complex, involving both personal and commercial insurance policies. Furthermore, for survivors of sexual assault, civil litigation can be a powerful path toward holding both the perpetrator and the companies that failed to protect them accountable.

In Toronto, there is generally a two-year statute of limitations for personal injury claims, though it is important to note that there is no limitation period for sexual assault claims in Ontario.

By staying vigilant and utilizing the safety features already at your fingertips, you can take control of your commute and ensure that your next ride is a safe one.

Get Help Filing a Rideshare Lawsuit

Navigating the legal aftermath of a rideshare accident or assault can be complex, but specialized support is available. The team at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers provides expert guidance for victims, helping them secure compensation for medical costs, lost wages, and emotional distress. Their personal injury lawyers handle the investigation and negotiations with insurance companies so you can focus on your recovery.

If you have been injured or experienced misconduct during a ride, contact Diamond and Diamond for a free, no-obligation consultation. Diamond and Diamond operates on a contingency fee basis, which means you only pay if they recover money for you. Reach their 24/7 injury support line at 1-800-567-HURT (1-800-567-4878) or fill out their online contact form to get started.

About Jeremy Diamond

Jeremy Diamond is a lawyer and member of both Ontario and Florida Bars. Jeremy practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation. Click here to learn more about Jeremy Diamond.