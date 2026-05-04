Skip the Flowers: 5 Toronto Gifts Mom Will Truly Love

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the woman who shows up, holds it together, and makes everything better with something as thoughtful as she is. This year, we’ve rounded up five thoughtful ways to celebrate the mothers in your life, from a stunning meal at a women-owned bistro to timeless jewellery, coastal-inspired scents, and a sandal she’ll live in all summer.

A Table Set for Her

Celebrate Mother’s Day at a place where mornings are brighter, evenings are cozier, and every bite feels like home. As a proudly Canadian, women-owned business, Tiarrè’s Brunch and Bistro invites you to honour the women in your life with an experience that is as thoughtful as it is delicious. Whether you are indulging in a fresh, flavourful brunch, an elevated dinner, or the elegance of their refined high tea, their signature chef-curated recipes are designed to make every moment feel special. If you’d like to treat her to a future visit, their gift cards are available in any amount and make the perfect addition to her special day.

Located at 1980 Queen Street East and 1614 Bayview Avenue

For more information, call 416-485-1614 or visit tiarres.com

A Gift As Rare As Her

For the mother who appreciates a story as much as a sparkle, this antique platinum masterpiece available at Cynthia Findlay Fine Jewellery & Antiques is the ultimate tribute. At its heart lies a captivating 2.12ct. old European cut diamond, a stone that radiates a soft, “vintage fire” unique to its era. The ring’s architectural elegance is further refined by a sophisticated blend of baguette, round brilliant, and single-cut diamond accents. More than just a piece of jewellery, this is an heirloom of quiet brilliance; perfect for the woman who appreciates rarity, history, and understated luxury that never goes out of style.

By Appointment – 284 King Street West, Toronto

For more information, call 416-260-9057 or visit cynthiafindlay.com

Her New Summer Staple

Stylish, supportive, and built for all-day wear, the Birkenstock Catalina Big Gold Buckle in Graceful Pearl White, available at Circle Shoes, is the Mother’s Day gift she didn’t know she needed. A Toronto family business since 1958, Circle Shoes has been a trusted Birkenstock destination for over 40 years, and this sandal is a standout! The Catalina pairs a refined pearl white finish and gold buckle hardware with an orthopedic cork footbed and high arch support, so she looks great and feels even better. Adjustable, comfortable, and built to last, it’s a Mother’s Day gift she’ll reach for all summer long.

Located at 2597 Yonge Street

For more information, call 416-489-4379 or visit circleshoes.ca

Her Moment of Coastal Calm

Give Mom a breath of fresh air this Mother’s Day with the newest addition at Peppertree Klassics: the Inis fragrance collection. Authentically crafted in Ireland, Inis captures the “Energy of the Sea” with a signature sparkling scent that is both clean and revitalizing. From refreshing soaps and body washes to the iconic cologne and home diffusers, this premium collection is designed to bring a touch of coastal serenity into her daily life. You can find great Mother’s Day gift ideas at Peppertree like Inis or get a gift certificate to let Mom choose her own treats!

Located at 137 Main Street N., Markham

For more information, call 905-294-3882 or visit peppertree.ca

Forever Her Style

Mom is really going to love these! Diamond studs never go out of style, and are a timeless expression of love and beauty. These really are the perfect accessory that will go with everything. Van Rijk Jewellers, a family-owned store since 1985, carries them in many sizes and price ranges, and their professionally trained staff will be happy to assist you in finding the perfect pair for Mom!

Located at 90 Eglinton Avenue East

For more information call 647-931-6602 or visit vanrijkestatejewellers.com