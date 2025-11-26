More Than a Food Bank: How The Stop Builds Community with Dignity

For more than 40 years, The Stop Community Food Centre has been a cornerstone in Toronto’s west end, a place where good food and community come together. What began as a small neighbourhood initiative has grown into a vital hub supporting thousands of households facing food insecurity. Last year, The Stop’s food bank reached 27,165 community members, including seniors, newcomers, and families working hard to make ends meet. Behind each of those numbers is a story of resilience and the support of a caring community.

“I regularly access the food bank at The Stop — and I have to say, the service is excellent. Everything is well organized, the food is nutritious and delicious, and the staff are incredibly polite and accommodating,” shares one community member. At The Stop, dignity is at the heart of everything we do. Our choice-based food bank enables people to select the groceries that best meet their household, dietary, and cultural needs. This approach restores a sense of agency and respect at a time when life can feel uncertain.

“People really value the choice model,” says Shaynara Katwaroo, Food Bank Service Coordinator. “It’s the reason community members line up hours before we open, because they know they’ll be able to choose what their family needs most.”

Food insecurity continues to rise across Toronto. According to the Daily Bread Food Bank’s Who’s Hungry Report (2025), more than one in 10 Torontonians rely on food banks, with visits up 340 per cent since 2019. In this challenging landscape, The Stop provides more than food, it offers stability and connection.

“I am currently experiencing homelessness and was directed to The Stop by the Toronto Public Library,” shares another community member. “From the moment I arrived, I was deeply impressed by the care and support provided. The staff have been incredibly kind and respectful, and the food and services have truly been life-changing for me.”

With your help, The Stop can continue to ensure that anyone who comes through our doors receives healthy food with dignity. Visit thestop.org/donate to give today and support a neighbour this holiday season. All donations will be matched through the month of December.