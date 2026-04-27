Institutional Sexual Assault: Reclaiming Your Power and Seeking Justice in Toronto

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For survivors of sexual violence, the trauma is often compounded when the assault happens within an organization meant to provide care, education, or spiritual guidance. Whether it occurs in a classroom, a place of worship, or a healthcare facility, “institutional sexual assault” is defined by a profound breach of trust and a significant power imbalance.

In a recent episode of the “Know Your Rights” podcast, Sandra Zisckind, Managing Partner at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, described these cases as a “Pandora’s box.” She noted that once one survivor comes forward, it often reveals a systemic pattern of abuse that has been hidden for years. “Usually when there’s one, there’s 20,” Zisckind explained, highlighting how predators in positions of authority often target the most vulnerable.

Why the Civil System Offers a New Path to Justice

While many survivors look to the criminal justice system first, the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard of proof is a high bar that often leads to low conviction rates. This is why civil litigation has become a vital tool for survivors.

Unlike criminal trials, civil lawsuits operate on the “balance of probabilities“, meaning you only need to prove that it is more likely than not that the harm occurred. This standard allows survivors to seek accountability not just from the individual abuser, but from the institutions that enabled them through negligence, such as:

Misplaced Priorities: Schools or universities that prioritize revenue-generating security (like parking cameras) over student safety zones.

Schools or universities that prioritize revenue-generating security (like parking cameras) over student safety zones. Systemic Negligence: Organizations that ignore “red flags” or fail to conduct proper background checks.

Organizations that ignore “red flags” or fail to conduct proper background checks. Vicarious Liability: The legal principle that holds an employer responsible for the actions of their staff.

It Is Never Too Late to Seek Justice

One of the most important legal updates for Torontonians is the removal of the statute of limitations. In Ontario, there is no time limit to file a civil claim for sexual assault. Whether the abuse happened last month or 50 years ago, the doors to the courthouse are open. This acknowledges that trauma can be suppressed and that survivors often need decades to feel ready to speak out.

Seeking Accountability Across Every Sector

Institutional failures can occur in many environments. Survivors have the right to hold these entities accountable for their trauma:

Religious Organizations: For survivors of church sexual abuse, civil claims can address the “silent shuffle” where institutions move abusers between congregations to avoid scandal.

For survivors of church sexual abuse, civil claims can address the “silent shuffle” where institutions move abusers between congregations to avoid scandal. Educational Settings: School boards have a duty to protect students as a “reasonably prudent parent” would. Victims of abuse in Ontario schools can sue for failures in supervision.

School boards have a duty to protect students as a “reasonably prudent parent” would. Victims of abuse in Ontario schools can sue for failures in supervision. The Care System: If the state failed to protect a child in its custody, survivors can pursue foster care abuse claims against the Children’s Aid Society.

If the state failed to protect a child in its custody, survivors can pursue foster care abuse claims against the Children’s Aid Society. Medical Facilities: Patients place extraordinary trust in healthcare providers. Any violation of that boundary allows for medical sexual abuse claims to ensure the perpetrator’s license is revoked.

Actionable Steps: Reclaiming Control

Prioritize Your Well-being: If you have been recently assaulted, seek care at a Toronto Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Treatment Centre. They provide compassionate care and evidence collection. Recognize the Power of Testimony: In the eyes of the court, the passage of time does not make your testimony unreliable. Your account is the most powerful evidence you have. Investigate the “Angle”: Even if the individual abuser has no money, a lawyer can help you determine if an institution (like a hotel, school, or workplace) had a duty to protect you. Consult an Advocate: Seek a free and confidential consultation. This allows you to understand your options without any financial risk or obligation.

Get Expert Help from Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Revisiting trauma is an act of immense courage, and you shouldn’t have to do it alone. The dedicated team at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers specializes in helping survivors secure compensation for therapy, lost wages, and emotional distress. Their “trauma-informed” approach ensures that your privacy and dignity remain the highest priority throughout the legal process.

If you or a loved one has been a victim of institutional misconduct, contact Diamond and Diamond today for a free, confidential case evaluation. Call their 24/7 support line at 1-800-567-HURT (1-800-567-4878) or visit diamondlaw.ca to start your journey toward justice.

About Jeremy Diamond