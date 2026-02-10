Inside Toronto’s New 22,000-Square-Foot Outdoor Design Experience

If you’ve ever tried to renovate a backyard in Ontario, you know the drill: a tiny stone sample, a 2D drawing and a lot of crossed fingers that it’ll actually look good once it’s done. For many homeowners, it’s a stressful process with high stakes — mistakes aren’t easy to fix and budgets climb fast.

On Jan. 20, Action Home Services opened a 22,000-square-foot design presentation centre that gives people a chance to see all of it before construction begins. The space is split between 10,000 square feet indoors and 12,000 outdoors, making it the largest of its kind in the Toronto landscaping industry. But it’s the way it works that makes it truly unique: it’s a hands-on environment where designers, architects, materials and construction come together in one place.

Action Home Services has completed over 5,000 projects, garnering thousands of positive online reviews for their work as an award-winning professional landscaping contractor. Offering a luxury experience, the company offers complimentary in-home consultation and transparent pricing.

The core problem with most landscaping projects is what the company calls the “visualization gap.” It’s hard to tell if a cabana will dwarf your pool or if the stone colour will actually work with your house until the work is already done.

Instead of a traditional showroom where you just look at displays, this is a living, breathing landscape where design, craftsmanship and nature come together seamlessly. You sit down with in-house designers who pull up your project in 3D. If you want to see what happens if you move the outdoor kitchen or change the deck material, they can swap it on the screen right in front of you. You can walk through the outdoor area to see the materials in person, pick your finishes and walk out knowing exactly what you’re getting. This fully immersive environment allows clients to walk through, interact with and truly experience landscaping under real-world conditions.

It also functions as a learning center for Action Home Services employees and newcomers — the company is not only building backyards, but never-been-done-before strong landscaping communities.

The new showroom is the only place in Canada where clients can explore high-end landscaping products in their natural environments, thanks to the massive outdoor space. Featuring lush, real plants, rare and bespoke sculptures, custom water features and waterfalls, integrated exterior sound system, professional landscape lighting, custom pergolas and decks, premium artificial turf and even smart irrigation systems, this is landscaping — experienced the way it was meant to be. Instead of isolating materials from reality, you can see how colours evolve, textures interact with light and materials perform over time, whether in sun, rain, shade or changing seasons.

Outdoor projects in Toronto and Ontario come with extra hurdles, from city permits to TRCA approvals. Action Home Services handles all of it, making the process smoother. Construction is carried out by their own in-house crews, not a rotating set of subcontractors, covering everything from Toronto pool installation, cabanas and outdoor kitchens to fireplaces, heated driveways, stonework, decks, pergolas and masonry.

Visualization of your dream space is easier than ever with immersive 3D and virtual reality walkthrough options — you can step inside your future backyard before it’s even built, walking through it in VR and experiencing every detail as if it already exists. No more crossing your fingers and hoping the end result matches your vision! Of course, real humans are involved, too: experienced professionals, including live, in-person designers and architects for collaboration and a dedicated project manager, are involved in every step. Before construction begins, your project manager will visit your property to mark out the full layout and ensure your vision is crystal clear. With all materials sourced in advance by a dedicated customer service team, Action Home Services eliminates delays and keeps your project on schedule.

Ontarians are dreaming bigger. Backyards aren’t just patios anymore — they’re full luxury outdoor resorts made for hanging out, hosting friends and enjoying every season. At the new centre, designers, architects, materials and construction all come together under one roof, so the planning process feels collaborative rather than stressful. By the time homeowners leave, they have a clear sense of the space, the materials and how it will all come together before a single shovel hits the ground.

The new design presentation centre is open now at 50 West Wilmot St., Richmond Hill. Get ready to see your landscaping dream come to life.