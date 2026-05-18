Gyms, Pools, and the Duty of Care: When Is a Facility Liable for a Medical Emergency in Toronto?

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In a busy downtown Toronto gym, someone suddenly collapses near the squat rack. What happens next isn’t just about first aid; it’s about the facility’s legal responsibility to you.

Understanding a facility’s “duty of care” is crucial for anyone using a gym or pool. This legal principle sets the standard for safety measures businesses must take. Knowing these rights is essential in an emergency.

What Is an Occupier’s Duty of Care in Ontario?

At the heart of any personal injury claim against a gym or pool is a concept called the occupier’s duty of care. According to the Occupiers’ Liability Act in Ontario, individuals or entities in charge of a property such as fitness centers, public pools, or community hubs, are legally required to ensure the premises are reasonably safe for all visitors. In a country where someone suffers an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest roughly every nine minutes, the foreseeability of a medical emergency in a fitness environment becomes a key factor in that duty.

The law does not require facilities to prevent every possible accident. Instead, the law expects them to act “reasonably.” Acting reasonably means facilities must look for obvious dangers and take practical steps to fix them. For example, wet floors in locker rooms are predictable hazards. Posting a “Wet Floor” sign is considered a reasonable step to prevent injury. If a facility does not take these kinds of steps, it may be considered negligent. Negligence means failing to take reasonable care, which forms the basis for a legal claim.

This duty extends beyond physical hazards such as broken equipment or slippery tiles. It also encompasses the legal obligation to prepare for foreseeable medical emergencies, a recognized risk in environments where individuals exert themselves physically. Given that only one in ten survives an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Canada, a facility’s state of preparedness is not just prudent but a legal matter of life and death.

Emergency Preparedness at Fitness Facilities

So what does it mean for a facility to be prepared? To determine whether a gym or pool has fulfilled its legal duty, courts examine whether practical safety measures were in place. These safety efforts set the ‘standard of care,’ or the minimum level of safety that a reasonable facility must meet. If a facility doesn’t follow these minimum standards, it can be found legally responsible if someone is harmed.

Key Responsibilities of a Safe Facility

Reasonable Toronto facilities must have certain protections to satisfy their legal duty of care. When an injury or incident occurs, the presence or absence of these measures is closely examined.

Properly maintained equipment : All fitness machines, from treadmills to weight racks, must undergo regular inspections and prompt repairs. An injury caused by a snapped cable or a treadmill known to be faulty is a clear breach of duty.

: All fitness machines, from treadmills to weight racks, must undergo regular inspections and prompt repairs. An injury caused by a snapped cable or a treadmill known to be faulty is a clear breach of duty. Adequate staff training : Employees should be trained to handle common emergencies. Having certified first-aid responders on-site who know how to act in a crisis is a fundamental expectation, especially for life-threatening events like cardiac arrest.

: Employees should be trained to handle common emergencies. Having certified first-aid responders on-site who know how to act in a crisis is a fundamental expectation, especially for life-threatening events like cardiac arrest. Accessible safety equipment : This includes well-stocked first-aid kits and, most importantly, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Survival rates drop as low as 10% each minute without defibrillation, so a working, accessible AED is a core component of reasonable care.

: This includes well-stocked first-aid kits and, most importantly, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Survival rates drop as low as 10% each minute without defibrillation, so a working, accessible AED is a core component of reasonable care. A clear emergency action plan : Staff need a documented and practiced plan. Who do you call? What immediate steps do you take? How do you direct paramedics to the right spot? These answers can’t be figured out on the fly.

: Staff need a documented and practiced plan. Who do you call? What immediate steps do you take? How do you direct paramedics to the right spot? These answers can’t be figured out on the fly. Sufficient supervision : This is especially critical for swimming pools, where the risk of drowning is constant. A reasonably safe pool needs certified lifeguards who are alert, actively monitoring swimmers, and not distracted by other tasks.

: This is especially critical for swimming pools, where the risk of drowning is constant. A reasonably safe pool needs certified lifeguards who are alert, actively monitoring swimmers, and not distracted by other tasks. A hazard-free environment: This covers the basics: prompt cleanup of spills in change rooms, clear pathways, and proper signage to warn patrons of potential dangers.

A facility’s duty to provide a safe environment is only as strong as its staff’s ability to act. Immediate CPR and AED use can double a person’s chance of survival, which makes staff readiness non-negotiable. Local organizations offer certified CPR and AED training courses that give facility staff the confidence and skills to respond effectively in an emergency.

Proving Negligence When a Facility Falls Short

Getting injured at a gym or pool doesn’t automatically mean the facility is legally responsible. The injured person must demonstrate that the facility was negligent. That means showing how the facility failed to meet the required standard of care and how that failure directly contributed to the injury or a worse medical outcome.

To succeed in a personal injury claim, you generally need to prove three things:

A duty of care was owed by the facility to the patron (which is almost always the case in a gym or pool). The facility breached its standard of care by acting unreasonably or failing to act when it should have. This breach caused or significantly contributed to the patron’s injury or a worsened outcome.

The following table shows how a facility’s actions (or inaction) during a cardiac arrest emergency can mean the difference between meeting its duty and being found negligent.

Negligence vs. Due Care in a Cardiac Arrest

Scenario element Scenario A: Likely negligence Scenario B: Due care exercised The incident Patron collapses from cardiac arrest near the front desk Patron collapses from cardiac arrest near the front desk Staff response Staff panics; no CPR initiated; AED locked in manager’s office and can’t be located Trained staff member calls 911 immediately, starts CPR; another retrieves the wall-mounted AED Equipment AED inaccessible; battery status unknown AED accessible, maintained, and used within 3 minutes; shock delivered before paramedics arrive Outcome Paramedics arrive after 8 minutes; survival chances significantly reduced by delayed CPR and defibrillation Quick response and AED use significantly boost survival chances, bridging the gap until EMS takes over Legal finding Facility likely breached its duty of care through inadequately trained staff and an inaccessible AED Facility likely met its duty of care through reasonable, swift action, even if the medical outcome remains uncertain

What to Do If You’ve Been Injured at a Facility

Dealing with the aftermath of an injury or medical emergency is stressful and confusing. But the steps you take in the hours and days after an incident can make or break a future claim. If you believe a Toronto facility’s negligence contributed to your situation, here’s how to protect both your health and your legal rights.

Your Immediate Steps

Prioritize your health: Seek immediate medical attention. Get a full assessment from a doctor or hospital, and make sure every symptom and injury is documented in your medical records. Don’t downplay anything. Report the incident: Inform the facility’s management as soon as you’re able. If possible, submit the report in writing (even a quick email works) to create a time-stamped record. Document everything: Write down exactly what happened. Include the date, time, and specific location within the facility. Grab witness names and contact information. Take photos of the scene, any faulty equipment, or hazardous conditions. Preserve evidence: Keep all related documents: your membership agreement, sign-in logs, receipts, and any correspondence with the facility. These help establish your lawful visitor status at the time of the incident. Be cautious with statements: Avoid giving a detailed recorded statement or signing anything the facility or their insurance company puts in front of you. Initial offers or waivers may not fully account for your damages and could compromise your right to fair compensation. Consult a qualified personal injury lawyer: An experienced lawyer can help you understand your rights, properly assess the facility’s liability, and make sure you receive compensation for injuries, lost wages, and other damages.

Holding Toronto Facilities Accountable

When you join a gym or visit a community pool in Toronto, you’re placing trust in that facility to provide a safe environment. No one can prevent every accident. But there’s a clear legal and moral expectation for these establishments to be prepared for foreseeable emergencies.

Understanding their duty of care isn’t about pointing fingers. It’s about empowerment. It’s about knowing what a safe facility looks like and recognizing when a business is falling short. Sound familiar? If you or a loved one has suffered due to a facility’s potential negligence, the team of lawyers at Diamond and Diamond have experience handling premises liability and occupiers’ liability claims across Ontario including injuries sustained at gyms, pools, and recreational facilities. Call our 24/7 injury hotline at 1-800-567-HURT or visit our website to speak with someone now. We offer free consultations and case evaluations, and our team of personal injury lawyers represents clients throughout Ontario.

About Jeremy Diamond