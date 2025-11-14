“Addictive by Design”: Can you Sue a Gambling App?

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Since Ontario’s regulated online gaming market launched in April 2022, Toronto has been inundated with a new kind of digital noise. Celebrity-endorsed ads for sports betting and online casinos are now a constant presence during any Raptors or Leafs game, promising risk-free bets and the thrill of a big win, all from the comfort of your couch. This explosion in iGaming has transformed entertainment in the city, with Ontarians wagering a staggering $63.3 billion in the last fiscal year alone.

For many, it’s a harmless diversion. But for a growing number of people across Toronto and the province, this 24/7 access has led to devastating financial losses, strained relationships, and severe psychological distress. A recent study found a significant spike in calls to the Ontario Problem Gambling Helpline that directly corresponds with the market’s launch. While Statistics Canada estimated the province’s problem gambling rate at just 1.1% in 2018, more recent reports suggest it could now be as high as 11%.

As the social costs become clearer, a new legal frontier is emerging. Victims are beginning to ask a critical question: are the gambling operators themselves liable for the harm caused? A growing body of litigation argues the answer is yes, based on the principle that many of these platforms are not just games of chance, but are intentionally “addictive by design”.

The Legal Argument: Negligence and a Breach of Duty

In Canada, particularly in a regulated market like Ontario’s, companies that profit from gambling have legal responsibilities. The basis of a claim against an operator rests on the argument that the company was negligent in its “duty of care” to protect players from foreseeable harm.

This isn’t just about failing to provide resources; it’s about actively designing a product that exploits known psychological vulnerabilities to foster compulsive behaviour. Lawsuits in this area focus on several key features:

Exploitative Game Mechanics: Online slots and other games often use randomized reward schedules, a powerful tool for creating and sustaining addictive behaviour. These mechanics can prey on cognitive biases like the “Gambler’s Fallacy”—the mistaken belief that a string of losses makes a win more likely—keeping players engaged long after they would have otherwise stopped.

Online slots and other games often use randomized reward schedules, a powerful tool for creating and sustaining addictive behaviour. These mechanics can prey on cognitive biases like the “Gambler’s Fallacy”—the mistaken belief that a string of losses makes a win more likely—keeping players engaged long after they would have otherwise stopped. Predatory Data Analytics: Gambling platforms collect immense amounts of data on user behaviour. Instead of using this information to identify and help players showing signs of addiction, lawsuits allege that operators use it to target them. This can involve sending personalized bonus offers or push notifications timed to re-engage a user right after a major loss, directly encouraging the dangerous practice of “chasing losses”.

Gambling platforms collect immense amounts of data on user behaviour. Instead of using this information to identify and help players showing signs of addiction, lawsuits allege that operators use it to target them. This can involve sending personalized bonus offers or push notifications timed to re-engage a user right after a major loss, directly encouraging the dangerous practice of “chasing losses”. Misleading Promotions: Class-action lawsuits have been filed against major operators over promotional offers like “risk-free” bets or “deposit matches.” These deals often come with complex and confusing wagering requirements that can trap players into betting thousands of dollars just to unlock credits that aren’t even withdrawable as cash.

According to Jeremy Diamond, “The legal argument is grounded in medical science. The core of these claims is that gambling disorder is a recognized medical condition, not a choice. When an operator knowingly designs a platform to exploit psychological vulnerabilities and profits from a user’s compromised state, they may be held negligent.”

Recognizing the Signs of Problem Gambling

Gambling becomes a problem when it negatively impacts a person’s health, finances, relationships, and daily activities. Recognizing the signs in yourself or a loved one is the first step toward seeking help.

Financial Signs Behavioural & Emotional Signs Money mysteriously missing from bank accounts. Lying to hide the extent of gambling. Frequently borrowing money or asking for salary advances. Withdrawing from family and friends. Cashing in RRSPs, savings, or insurance plans. Neglecting work, school, or family responsibilities. Unpaid bills despite having a steady income. Extreme mood swings, restlessness, or irritability. Relying on others to handle financial problems. Losing interest in hobbies and activities once enjoyed.

The Path to Accountability

A common question from victims is, “Can I sue if I was the one who placed the bets?” The legal answer is often yes. The basis for a lawsuit is that the platform’s design features fostered an addiction that compromised the user’s ability to make rational decisions, and the operator knowingly profited from this compromised state.

This legal strategy has precedent in Canada. In the past, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) settled numerous lawsuits from compulsive gamblers who alleged the OLG failed to enforce its own “self-exclusion” program, establishing that gambling providers can be held financially liable for failing to protect vulnerable patrons.

A civil lawsuit against a gambling operator seeks to recover compensation for the harm caused. This can cover a wide range of damages, including:

Direct financial losses from gambling.

The loss of savings and investments, such as RRSPs or education funds.

Damages for psychological harm, such as anxiety, depression, and emotional distress caused by the addiction.

For those facing financial ruin, the thought of hiring a lawyer can be daunting. However, many firms that handle these cases, including those specializing in gambling addiction claims, work on a contingency fee basis. This means there are no upfront costs, and the firm is only paid if they successfully recover compensation for you. This model ensures that anyone can have access to justice, regardless of their financial situation. These cases are a specific type of personal injury law, focusing on the financial and psychological injuries caused by a company’s negligence.

Knowing Your Rights

Knowing your rights is the first step toward reclaiming your financial future. While it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, it’s crucial to understand the risks. Knowing what to do when a hobby becomes a problem is the final piece of a comprehensive plan to protect yourself. If you or a loved one are struggling with a gambling addiction, the initial steps you take are critical for your well-being and any potential claim.

The personal injury lawyers at Diamond & Diamond Lawyers provide a clear, actionable guide for anyone harmed by predatory gambling platforms. The confusion and shame following the realization of a gambling problem can lead to unintentional but costly mistakes. Having a trusted resource can provide the clarity and peace of mind you need.

About Jeremy Diamond

Jeremy Diamond is a lawyer and member of both Ontario and Florida Bars. Jeremy practices in the area of Plaintiff personal injury litigation. Click here to learn more about Jeremy Diamond.