Ryan Reynolds bringing John Candy doc to TIFF as opening night film

The life and legacy of one of Toronto’s and the entire country’s most beloved comedians will take centre stage at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. John Candy: I Like Me, a new documentary directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, will make its world premiere as the Opening Night Gala on Sept. 4, at Roy Thomson Hall.

The film, a tribute to the legendary comedian and actor, will launch the 50th edition of TIFF, which runs from Sept. 4 to 14. The film has been a passion project for Reynolds, who has been working away at the project for years. The documentary is said to feature stories and memories from Candy’s family, friends, and longtime collaborators, and includes previously unseen home videos and candid reflections on his life on and off the screen.

“Comedy fans all over the world grew up on John Candy’s humour,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “We love that John’s global career started in Toronto, and we can’t wait to share John Candy: I Like Me with everyone at this year’s Opening Night Gala premiere. Colin Hanks has made a hugely entertaining film packed with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but like John, this movie is all heart. For us, it’s the perfect way to kick off TIFF’s 50th edition.”

The film’s title references a line from Planes, Trains and Automobiles, one of Candy’s most iconic roles. According to its creators, the film aims to offer an honest, affectionate look at the man behind the laughs.

“When you hear the name John Candy, your face lights up. He wasn’t just a great actor; he was an even better person,” said Hanks and Reynolds in a joint statement. “People loved his everyman qualities, but they didn’t know how relatable John really was. He went through the same struggles we all do, except now we talk about them. We are incredibly honoured to have gotten to know the man better through this process and to bring the real John Candy to audiences starting with his hometown of Toronto.”

Spanning Candy’s rise from his early days in Toronto to international stardom in the 1970s through the 1990s, the documentary explores his personal and professional life, including his battles with private demons and industry pressures. The film will debut globally on Prime Video later this fall.

Ticket information is available at tiff.net.