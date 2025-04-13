Fashion legend pledges loyalty to Toronto by opening a flagship store in Yorkville

After 35 years of shaping the Canadian fashion landscape, longtime veteran and designer Ross Mayer is bringing his vision to Yorkville. Driven by his personal frustrations with the mundanity of men’s fashion — Mayer actually made a name for himself first in the women’s world — he introduced a fresh, creative approach to menswear with his playful, boundary-pushing designs. The new Yorkville location marks a milestone in his career, offering Toronto shoppers a chance to experience his designs first-hand.

For over three decades Ross Mayer has been a fixture in Toronto’s style scene, cementing his reputation as a significant force in the industry. Beyond designing, Mayer plays an active role in shaping the future generation of talent in the city — as a professor in the city’s own George Brown fashion program. Mayer has always been a loyalist in the Toronto fashion scene, his brand even making debuts at Toronto Fashion Week. His designs caught the attention of retailers across the continent and he has dominated the North American markets.

His success wasn’t only seen by retailers, but also caught the attention of television personality and fashion enthusiast Ross Matthews — best known as a celebrity judge on Rupaul’s Drag Race and Drew’s News segment host on The Drew Barrymore Show. Matthews was captivated by Mayer’s bold but subtle aesthetic and became an early supporter of the brand amidst the pandemic, when Mayer began to build a larger following online.

Now, with the threat of tariffs looming, Mayer’s commitment to Canadian fashion rings true as he officially plants roots in the industry with the opening of his Yorkville boutique. The location, tucked in one of Toronto’s most fashion-forward neighbourhoods, offers prime exposure to both local and visiting shoppers.

At 122 Cumberland St., customers can expect an elevated shopping experience and a team with a deep knowledge of every product in store. The brand’s commitment to accessibility is reflected in its inclusive sizing, ranging from XS to 3X, and its androgynous approach to fashion (collections are gender-fluid, with no separation between “menswear” or “womenswear”).

“I look at classic staple pieces that are in our wardrobes — whether it’s a dress shirt or a bomber — and look at how to infuse those pieces with a novel unique twist,” Mayer says. For the designer, it’s not about making a loud statement but rather about the finer details — those subtle, unexpected elements that set the piece apart. “It can be in the seaming or some great buttons or a fun lining,” he says.

Mayer’s designs offer a balance of elegance and playfulness. With his Yorkville boutique, Ross Mayer is making a statement — Canadian fashion is his home and he’s here to stay. For those looking to elevate their wardrobe this spring, Mayer is already open and stocked with effortlessly cool, impeccably crafted pieces.