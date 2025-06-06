Rosebud Motel returns (and fans hope Schitt’s Creek will, too)

Rumours of a Schitt’s Creek reboot are swirling after a viral TikTok video showed the reappearance of the iconic Rosebud Motel sign at the Hockley Motel in Mono, ON. The motel is only about an hour’s drive from Toronto and was a key filming location for the iconic sitcom, which ended in 2020.

Last Monday, TikTok user Nicole Rayy shared footage of herself in front of the motel.

“So the rumours are true. I wanted to see for myself that it was back, and it’s back! The sign is back,” Rayy told her followers. “I don’t know what they’re gonna make. Maybe a reunion? Another season? A movie? Who’s excited?!”

Apparently, tons of fans are excited about another season! As of publication, Rayy’s viral post received over 1.6 million views, nearly 70,000 likes and close to 50,000 shares.

“Yes can’t wait for this! Rewatched each episode a thousand times” one user said.

“Ma’am, please don’t toy with my emotions”, another user jokes, to which Rayy responded, “the sign is real!!! praying it means something.”

Another user swore to having some inside knowledge about filming taking place.

“I have fam that lives in Goodwood (where the Cafe & David’s store were shot) & says they’ve been filming there again…”.

So, fingers crossed?

Before the motel fictionally became known as the ‘Rosebud’, the space was used to house Canadian basketball recruits, but it shut down in 2014 for filming. After the Schitt’s Creek series finale aired in April 2020, the motel was put up for sale. But whether it gets sold or not, the Hockley will likely always be associated with Schitt’s Creek.

The Emmy-winning Canadian sitcom was created by father-son due Eugene and Dan Levy, and follows the formerly rich Rose family, who suddenly find themselves broke and living in a rundown motel in a town they once bought as a joke (Schitt’s Creek).

Although an official reboot hasn’t been confirmed, in a 2020 interview with Oprah Daily, Dan agreed that he’d consider a spin-off.

“I think in order to finish your story you have to know where people are going next, so I do know where everyone is headed. There’s a thousand different avenues I just think it’s about, is it the right time? Do we think we could give it justice? Do we think it would be the same quality of what the show was? And the answer is… I don’t know.”