Rob Rossi is just weeks away from bringing a Michelin-caliber steak house to Toronto

While 2024 has been an undeniably good year when it comes to Toronto restaurant openings, there is already lots to look forward to in 2025.

Perhaps the most anticipated of the bunch is Bisteccheria Sammarco, an Italian steakhouse from celebrated chef Rob Rossi and David Minicucci — the duo recently named 2024 Independent Restaurateurs of the Year at Kostuch Media’s Pinnacle Awards. They’re the team behind Michelin-starred Osteria Giulia and its Michelin-recommended sister spot, Giulietta.

“We want to complete the trinity,” says Rossi. “We’re going to do what we’ve always done—reimagine Italian food. And within the context of a steakhouse, that offers some really interesting possibilities.”

Located downtown at 4 Front Street, near the intersection of Front and Yonge, Sammarco will mark a southern expansion from their other restaurant locations.

“A lot of our guests from downtown have been coming to us in the west end or uptown, so we wanted to be closer to them and serve the local community that has supported us over the years,” says Rossi. The area is undergoing a renaissance, with new spots like [Estiatorio] Milos and Nobu — there’s a whole new wave of restaurants. It’s an exciting time, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

“We’re able to attract all these people that are going to events,” says Minicucci. “That was a big draw, too, so we’re just over the moon to be in that neighbourhood.”

Given their track record, it’s clear that Rossi and Minicucci make a formidable team — whether it’s the more casual Giulietta or the refined, high-end Osteria Giulia.

“We complement each other but also push each other which, I think, is the key to our success,” says Minicucci. “We are constantly looking for ways to do things better and more efficiently. Constantly.”

While Sammarco will be a steakhouse, it will remain deeply rooted in Italian tradition, a theme reflected in the design and décor of the dining room. With around 90 seats, the space is described by Rossi as “opulent and very luxurious,” yet infused with warmth. Bringing back unique dining room traditions, Sammarco will impress guests with a traditional cheese cart, while monogrammed plates, high-end silver patterns, and Italian linens add an extra touch of elegance, ensuring that every detail contributes to the exceptional dining experience.

“The design, quality of the furniture, and millwork will tie everything together,” says Minicucci. “I think it’s going to be the most stunning restaurant in the city.”

Bisteccheria Sammarco will also feature al fresco dining out front, along with a private dining room, The Carlevale Room, which will accommodate 24 guests.

“It will act as its own unique space with its own entrance to really feel special and unique and unlike the rest of the restaurant,” explains Rossi.

Catering to a range of events, from meetings to parties, The Carlevale Room will offer its own exclusive tasting menu, separate from the main Sammarco menu.

“The room will operate autonomously, with menus available exclusively for specific parties,” says Rossi. “One of the perks of dining in The Carlevale Room is that guests will experience dishes not offered in the main dining room — and vice versa.

The main menu will highlight a variety of meat and seafood options, along with composed main dishes, including a signature pasta prepared and served tableside. The unique meat program will feature exclusively prime-grade beef from Cumbrae’s.

“We’re very fortunate to be serving some of the best quality meat in the country, and what makes it even more special is that it’s exclusive to us,” says Rossi. “We’re incredibly proud of that.”

The seafood will be either locally sourced from Canada or imported from Europe, ensuring the highest quality. While the focus will be on meats, the duo assures that Sammarco will offer “so much more.”

“There are so many steakhouses in the city, and it feels like we’re adding another one every month,” says Rossi. “But Sammarco will be truly unique and highly focused, which will set it apart. When people see the menu for the first time, they’ll understand what we’re doing—it’s not what anyone would expect.”

In line with their other two restaurants, Sammarco will be cocktail-centric, with award-winning bar managers and sommeliers overseeing the beverage program. The wine list will feature 700 exclusively international labels, while the bar will offer an impressive selection of single-malt Scotch, bourbons and international whiskeys.

Together, it seems Rossi and Minicucci are crafting something that builds on the success of their award-winning establishments, while offering something entirely new and one-of-a-kind.

“It’s going to be similar, but also very different in many ways,” says Rossi. “We’re incredibly excited and, hopefully, we’ll live up to our own expectations.”