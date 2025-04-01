Toronto actor to star in Netflix medical drama that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans will love

Chelsea Muirhead is about to explode. The Toronto-born actor is making waves in the acting industry. After starring in 2023’s drama series Warrior, you’ll see her swapping the ring for the trauma room in Netflix’s new medical drama Pulse, premiering April 3 — making a successful jump from Hollywood North to Hollywood proper.

Growing up in Toronto, Muirhead always had big dreams. She honed her craft at Toronto Metropolitan University where she underwent the rigorous training of a conservatory program. She credits this intense experience with preparing her for the industry’s demands, balancing creative expression with the practical realities of an acting career.

“I was in class from 6 a.m. until midnight some days,” Muirhead recalls. “Sometimes I’d sleep in the studio. It was blood, sweat, tears — all of the above.”

Despite the challenges, she’s never let her momentum slip. In her early career, she took on local indie projects, took part in theatre productions and worked related but odd jobs — including a stint as an elf at Toronto’s Black Creek Pioneer Village.

Landing Pulse was a whirlwind — when Muirhead got a callback, she had to learn a four-page scene just an hour before performing it.

“It was nerve-racking, but it was one of those moments where I had to trust myself,” she says. “The universe kind of tells you, ‘You’re ready for this.’ And once I got onto set, everybody was just so lovely. Everybody is cast so perfectly. We just had the best time shooting and figuring it all out together.”

What sets Pulse apart from other medical dramas, according to Muirhead, is its balance of professional and personal stakes.

“A lot of times, medical shows are heavily focused on the medicine, which is very cool,” she explains, particularly referencing current hit drama The Pitt. “But something about Pulse brings out the vulnerability and real-life stories — not just of the patients, but of the doctors themselves. We get a really deep, personal look at what it’s like to live as a doctor and feel your way through your personal life, as well as the stress of work.”

FAST FACTS

Name: Chelsea Muirhead

Favourite Toronto venue: Factory Theatre and Theatre Passe Muraille

Go-to meal: The peameal bacon sandwich at Paddinton’s Pump in St. Lawrence Market

Favourite things to do in the city: “I love taking my dog Mowgli to the island, because it’s one of the only places that he can really run free. I also love walking around High Park. I grew up by there, it’s my dream to have a house on Ellis Avenue.”

Pulse’s authenticity is also bolstered by a surgical expert on set.

“We had a real surgeon, Josh Choke, and an emergency room nurse, Rosa, who were our first point of contact to teach us the proper words, how to move, how to run but not rush,” Muirhead says. “It was a challenge, but it was very fulfilling. I’m such a nerd — I love learning new skills like that.”

Though her career has taken her across borders, Muirhead remains connected to Toronto. She recently appeared in Law & Order Toronto, fulfilling a “bucket list” dream. “Growing up watching Law & Order and seeing my name in the credits — it was surreal,” she says. “I and all of my friends were auditioning for every character under the sun and hoping. To die on that show and be on that slab in my hometown felt like an honour.”

For now, though, she’s savouring the ride and embracing every opportunity. As Pulse brings her into the Netflix limelight, there’s no doubt Muirhead is only just getting started.

Now, Muirhead is dreaming of all that could come next — stepping onto the Broadway stage, performing Shakespeare in London or diving into intense roles.

“I would love to play an absolute psycho — some kind of Joker-type character,” she says and laughs. “Everything interests me — comedy, drama, action — I just want to keep learning and growing.”