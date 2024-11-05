Here is how Gen Z is revolutionizing this classic style trend in Toronto

One of C anada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Preppy fashion is back — but this year, gen Z is giving it a fun, equestrian edge. Follow in Bella Hadid’s footsteps and go full horse girl, or lean timeless and classic with all things preppy perfection. Jeanne Beker searched everywhere from the classroom to the stables for inspiration to source the best of prep in the city.

A. SADDLEBAG

“I like the simplicity of this, the minimal hardware and the shape of it. It looks really nice and compact and I love this Bordeaux red colour.” Uppdoo, $295, 916 Bloor St. W.

B. CROSSOVER BLAZER

“There’s a really elegant, ’40s-inspired look to this. The tailoring is exquisite, and it has an equestrian vibe to it with the crossover.” Smythe, $795, 1116 Yonge St.

C. PLEATED SKIRT

“At a midi length, these skirts can be so elegant. You can wear this with a blazer, a jean jacket, a chunky knit sweater — it’s a total classic.” Gravitypope, $315, 1010 Queen St. W.

D. BUTTON DOWN

“This is a great twist on a crisp white shirt with all the detailing. It gives a classic garment a kind of artisan feel.” Over the Rainbow, $310, 55 Bloor St. W.

E. RIDING BOOT

“This is a beautiful combination and such a nice colour. I like the straps. It looks like you’re ready to get on your horse!” Browns, $1,090, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

F. BARN JACKET

“This is a great, preppy look. This will do so well in your wardrobe because you can travel with it and it also acts a bit like a windbreaker.” Ralph Lauren, $398, 3401 Dufferin St.

G. RUGBY SHIRT

“I’m loving this rust colour for the season. This is a very bold, graphic rugby shirt that you can wear all year round.” Kotn, $148, 148 Ossington Ave.

G. CAP

“I love a little newsboy cap. What a fun hat that tops everything off and gives you a bit of attitude!” Simons, $60, simons.ca

H. FAIR ISLE SWEATER

“I love the colours in this. It looks like something you’ve had in your wardrobe forever. This pattern is so nice, and it has a great cut to it.” Gravitypope, $475, 1010 Queen St. W.

I. SILK SCARF

“If you really want to treat yourself, this is so classy and great for horse lovers.” Holt Renfrew, $670, 50 Bloor St. W.

J. SUNGLASSES

“I love the shape of these glasses. I have a pair of glasses that style, and I wear them religiously.” Warby Parker, $150, 684 Queen St. W.

K. EARRINGS

“If you want a statement earring with a bit of whimsy, these will show people you don’t take yourself too seriously.” 100% Silk Shop, $175, 1558 Dupont St.

L. LOAFER

“These are so incredibly comfortable with such a nice tread, and what an interesting texture on the leather.” Ron White Shoes, $595, 55 Bloor St. W.

M. PLAID COAT

“What a cosy coat. It’s so cuddly and nice and lightweight. I love the beautiful colouration, and it’s such a statement.” Hilary MacMillan, $265, hilarymacmillan.com