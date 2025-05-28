Post Malone spotted posing with fans across Toronto

Post Malone performed under an open-dome at the Rogers Centre on Monday night as part of his BIG ASS Stadium Tour. With Toronto being the only Canadian stop on his tour, he took some time out to explore the city! Fans have been sharing photos of themselves posing with the 18-time Grammy nominee across social media.

Here’s one with Malone posing with a fan in downtown Toronto on Monday evening:

In another memorable encounter, Toronto resident Aamir Hajeeyani described his chance meeting with the hip-hop–trap–country singer on X as the “Nicest Celeb Encounter!!” As reported by BlogTO, and shared on Hajeeyani’s Insta story, he and his sister were grabbing drinks at d|bar in Yorkville (a fancy hangout in the Four Seasons Toronto) when they spotted Malone seated just a few seats away from them, snapping pics with his fans.

Once outside the bar, the two spotted Malone again and took a pic with him. Hajeeyani captioned the photo, “Ended off with a night cap with @postmalone” and “Not Olive Garden”, a nod to Malone’s love for the restaurant!

The fan interactions continued well into the night following Malone’s super-charged 26-song set at the Rogers Centre. He sang crowd-favs, like the Morgan Wallen collab I Had Some Help, Pour Me a Drink, White Iverson, and his diamond-certified single, Congratulations, which he closed the show with from a riser at the back of the floor.

Malone is most known for his hip-hop and pop hits, but he made a huge shift toward country music in the last year. His 2024 country album, “F-1 Trillion,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last August, which secured him a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album!