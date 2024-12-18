These Toronto events encourage you to brave the cold in your underwear

There are so many fun ways to start off the new year — and one of the most popular, it seems, is stripping down to your underwear and braving the cold for a good cause. Polar dips, ice plunges and more have become all the rage in Toronto, and they’re something of a New Year’s tradition in the city. End off 2024 on a high (and very, very cold) with these polar events in Toronto.

As Toronto’s first outdoor wellness playground, Unbounded has become synonymous with the cold plunge movement — you know, the one that encourages you to submerge yourself in literally ice cold water for your health. A now-annual event, Unbounded is also the architect of Recordbreaker, a so-called “community cold plunge” in support of Jack.org, which funds mental health research, programs and awareness. The event this year, happening on Jan. 1 at Woodbine Beach, is in collaboration with the city’s other cold plunge darling, Othership, as well as City Shred, Surf the Greats, Coldture and Dryrobe. The aim of the event, other than to kick off your new year with a shivering start, is to break the Guinness world record for the biggest community cold plunge.

We actually don’t know what’s harder — plunging your body into the cold waters of Lake Ontario, or going for a frigid skate in below zero temperatures in just your underwear! The Bentway’s wild winter tradition is back: Polar Bear Skate encourages Torontonians to dress in their skivvies and take a free skate on their figure-eight rink. Bring your own skates or enjoy a complimentary skate rental, and rest assured that you can warm up with a hot drink and snack once you’ve withstood the rink for long enough. If skating in your underwear isn’t your thing, come on out anyway to cheer on the brave participants, and you can still take part in the clothing drive — donations of warm winter clothing will be collected onsite by New Circles Community Services and distributed to local individuals and families who are living on a limited income. The event, happening on Dec. 29, is rain/snow or shine, so cross your fingers and toes for some sunlight!

Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre invites one and all to head to Sunnyside Park in their swimsuits on New Year’s Day for the annual Polar Bear Dip. Proceeds from the registration fee go towards the organization, which works to prevent child abuse and violence and support children who have experienced abuse in Toronto. All “dippers” are encouraged to set up a fundraising page in support of the cause — if you can take a dip in Lake Ontario in the middle of winter, your friends and family can donate a few dollars for a good cause! Participants are encouraged to bring a friend to mind your things as you dip and help you out of the water: “If it’s a really cold day, your feet and fingers won’t work real well after the dip so you’ll probably need some help,” the website notes. Make sure to wear proper footwear for a rocky beach.

Take a short trip to Oakville for the annual Courage Polar Bear Dip in support of World Vision. With this Jan. 1, 2025 marking the 40th anniversary dip, come out to Coronation Park for a good cause and plunge into the icy waters of Lake Ontario to ring in the new year! The event has raised $2,376,000 for World Vision since 1995. This year, those who take the plunge (and their supporters) can enjoy live music from Mike Whaling, a costume contest and a post-dip party at Tin Cup Oakville. Happy dipping!

An annual tradition in the city, this polar plunge is not a New Year’s event — instead, it happens in March and raises funds for programming and events for 23,000 Special Olympics athletes across the province. Happening this year on March 23 at the Toronto Zoo, you’ll be freezin’ for a reason (and, with change rooms, warming tents and an indoor eating area available for plungers, it’ll all be worth it at the end!).