Paul Simon to perform three shows at Massey Hall after seven-year retirement

It’s been 14 years since Paul Simon last performed at Toronto’s Massey Hall to celebrate the release of his 2011 album “So Beautiful or So What”, and now Torontonians will have a chance to see the 83-year-old legend perform in person again this spring.

On Tuesday, the singer announced that he was coming out of his live-tour retirement to perform a series of intimate concerts as part of his “Quiet Celebration Tour” — his first live tour since his farewell tour back in 2018! Fans can expect songs from his 2023 album “Seven Psalms,” as well as other hits from his catalogue.

The announcement comes after the 12-time Grammy-award winner made a special appearance over the weekend on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, where he duetted with Sabrina Carpenter on his classic 1960s hit “Homeward Bound”, a combo that some are referring to as the most “unexpected crossover” of the past century.

And if you’re wondering whether Simon’s pal Art Garfunkel might make a guest appearance or two, you’re not entirely wrong. Back in November 2024, the crooner told Rolling Stone that one day there might be a reconciliation of sorts.

“You never know,” he said. “It was always the case where when we would hang out, and he would say, ‘Let me show you what I’ve been working on lately.’ And he’d take out the guitar and he would play something. And I would fall for it because he is a genius.”

Whether Simon & Garfunkel reunite or not, the show will be amazing all the same.

The North American tour begins on April 4 in New Orleans and ends in Seattle in August and it includes two Canadian stops: On May 27, 29 and 30 at 8 pm he’ll perform at Massey Hall, and on July 25, 26 and 28 at 8 pm, he’ll perform in Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre (pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday).