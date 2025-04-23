Patio season came early: Here’s where to eat and drink outside in Toronto now

With glimpses of warm weather already making an appearance, it’s hard not to crave the feeling of a crisp breeze in your hair and a good meal to go with it. Whether you’re ready to soak up the sun or just itching to enjoy some outdoor dining, Toronto’s patios are already welcoming you. Here’s where you can enjoy a bite or a drink al fresco — well before the roof at the Rogers Centre even opens.

Pennies

This west end bar is known for two things: cheap drinks and a great outdoor space. It opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays, and at 11 a.m. on the weekends, and the good vibes are sure to last all night. 127 Strachan Ave.

Betty’s East

The patio at this east end neighbourhood pub has, in fact, been open since March. And there’s no shortage of events to enjoy either, from fundraisers to trivia nights. and it’s a great place to enjoy some springtime sports. 1301 Queen Street E.

BlueBlood

Located inside Casa Loma, BlueBlood has arguably one of the prettiest, most picturesque patios in the city. Enjoy a mouthwatering steak on a patio that offers views of one of Toronto’s historical gems. 1 Austin Terrace

Liberty Soho

Ruby Soho’s west end sister lives in one of the busiest neighbourhoods in the city. Surrounded by more watering holes and an array of good eats, Liberty Soho is a great spot to soak up some sun on the way to some more fun. And don’t miss happy hour. 139 East Liberty St.

Maison Selby

Maison Selby is in a 139-year-old historical building, and it boasts multiple levels of experiences, from a speakeasy to a sit-down restaurant. Last summer, it also unveiled a patio, perfect for taking in the stunning exterior. 592 Sherbourne St.

I Deal Coffee

Whether you’re in the mood for a cappuccino or a full-bodied red, you can sip on your beverage of choice at this Ossington Street patio, which offers a perfect perch for reading a book. 162 Ossington St.

LANO

The café and wine bar inside The Ritz-Carlton offers a taste of Italy in Toronto, so it’s only natural that it would involve outdoor dining. From sweet treats to shareables and craft cocktails and coffees, there’s something on the menu to spend an entire day outside. 181 Wellington Street W.

The Rhino

The patio at this Parkdale spot is gigantic. Seriously, it’s huge. So pick a corner, grab one of the 25 craft beers on tap, order something from the eclectic menu, and settle in to watch baseball or playoff hockey. 1249 Queen St. W.