Paczki Day is here: Where to find Toronto’s best Polish donuts

Paczki Day (March 4, 2025) is the underdog of Fat Tuesday celebrations, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to make it part of your tradition. Paczki — pronounced “pohnch-kee”— are deep-fried, pillowy dough balls filled with jam or custard, then dusted with powdered sugar or glazed. While Fat Tuesday is the big day in North America, in Poland, they celebrate Paczki Day on Fat Thursday, the Thursday before Ash Wednesday. Either way, it’s the ultimate treat to enjoy before the leaner days of Lent. Here’s where to find the best paczki in Toronto this Tuesday.

Benna’s Bakery & Deli

Located on Roncesvalles, Benna’s Bakery & Deli is a Toronto staple, known for its family-friendly atmosphere and extensive selection of Polish specialty foods. Their paczki are a crowd favourite, and it’s easy to see why. These Polish doughnuts are perfectly light, airy and soft — not overly sweet, but still incredibly satisfying. With a variety of fillings — from fruit jam to custard — Benna’s paczki offer the perfect balance of indulgence without overwhelming your taste buds. Beyond paczki, the bakery’s in-house smoked meats, fish and deli options make it a must-visit for any lover of Polish cuisine.

Dimpflmeier Bakery

Founded in 1957, Dimpflmeier Bakery has been serving up fresh, European-style breads and pastries for decades. This cozy, family-owned spot offers everything from fluffy cheese danishes to a tempting selection of pretzels, but it’s their paczki that really shine come Paczki Day. Made in-house daily, these are filled with a variety of delicious options: plum, custard, lemon, strawberry and plain. Each one is light, fresh, and perfectly balanced with just the right amount of sweetness without being overpowering.

Janchenko Bakery

Located in Bloor West Village, Janchenko’s is a beloved, family-run Eastern European bakery that’s been serving up traditional pastries, cakes and comfort food for over 60 years. With a focus on wholesome ingredients and old-world recipes, their menu includes everything from borscht and pierogies to European tortes and fresh-baked breads. Their paczki are a standout — light, and fluffy and filled with plum jam, apple, raspberry, or custard, all for just $2 each.

Basket of Bread Bakery

Basket of Bread, a small, family-run European-style bakery, specializes in a variety of breads, buns and donuts — and their paczki are no exception. With a slightly denser texture than typical doughnuts, these paczki strike the perfect balance of tart and sweet, including a standout rosewater filling.

Hastings Snack Bar

Hastings, a cozy lunch counter with a retro vibe, has quickly become a go-to spot for Polish comfort food, serving up freshly made paczki alongside a menu of traditional Polish dishes. The paczki — stuffed with plum, raspberry and custard — are the star here, but it’s the entire experience that makes Hastings a standout. With the kitchen right behind the counter, you can watch all the action unfold while enjoying your treat, making it feel like a hidden gem in Toronto.