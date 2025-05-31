Five places to see outdoor movies this summer in Toronto and one involves boats

Everything is better outdoors, and movies are no exception. When the mercury rises, and the sun is out, Torontonians move their lives outside as much as humanly possible. Luckily there are plenty of alfresco entertainment options including outdoor movies. Here are five of our favourite ways to catch a flick under the stars.

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) is offering a full slate of outdoor movies throughout Toronto from June 12 to Aug. 24. The theme for this season is When We Were Young, and the full program includes events at Fork York, Corktown Common, as well as the popular Christie Pits Film Festival. The Christie Pits Film Festival will run throughout July and August.

The summer season will open with a five-evening opening weekend of film screenings at Fort York, beginning with Baz Luhrmann’s take on Romeo and Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Opening weekend also includes the highly acclaimed I Saw the TV Glow and silver screen classic The Wizard of Oz.

If the meandering Humber River is more your speed, Movies on the River returns this summer with a full slate of films that will be shown along the west-end watercourse by Toronto Adventures.

People are welcome to paddle their canoes, kayaks and SUPs to the area and pay $10 per movie, or for those who don’t have a boat, rentals are available and range in price from $40 for a single kayak including the movie to $90 for a large canoe that can fit two adults and three children. All lifejackets and paddles will also be provided.

Those renting boats will have 30 minutes to paddle the river and explore before the movie screening begins on an 80-foot screen located just minutes from the Toronto Adventures boat launch.

Movies on the River kicks off on June 6 with a family-friendly screening of Jurassic Park.

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival and The Distillery District are teaming up to bring the 2025 Lavazza IncluCity Festival to the Distillery Historic District from June 27 to July 20.

Festival-goers will be treated to an innovative cinema village set up right on the cobblestone streets of one of the city’s most charming and unique areas.

Outdoor theatres and patios will line Distillery’s Trinity Street and a new innovative theatre space will offer a magical vantage point for festival-goers. Venues will also feature couch seating and large digital screens. In addition to a full lineup of “heartwarming films,” the festival will also offer installations, art exhibits, panel discussions, gourmet tastings, and live performances.

You can check out the full programming and grab tickets now — highlights include a particularly timely screening of Michael Moore’s Canadian Bacon, the North American premiere of Napoli – New York and plenty of fan favourites.

A movie and popcorn along the waterfront on a hot summer’s night? Say no more! Running from July 8–Aug. 26, Harbourfront Centre’s Free Flicks programming offers completely free movie nights on Tuesdays all summer right by the lake.

The lineup for this year hasn’t been announced yet, but expect Academy Award-winning movies — including a special screening of Guillermo del Toro’s acclaimed film The Shape of Water on opening night in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival.

For those looking for an actual drive-in theatre complete with a snack bar and serious retro vibes, the 5 Drive-in Theatre in Oakville is already open for the season with first-run movies.

The drive-in, which opened way back in 1964, is just west of Toronto and an easy cruise down the QEW. It has three screens and room for more than 1,000 cars.

Check out the schedule on the website.