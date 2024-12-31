Our top food stories of 2024

It’s been a year of delicious surprises for Toronto’s food scene. From the return of iconic restaurants to exciting new openings, we can’t get enough of the city’s food. Michelin-quality sushi at a fraction of the price, the rise of unforgettable brunch spots and the buzz around food festivals have kept food lovers on their toes. Meanwhile, the closure of long-standing institutions has left many wondering what’s next. Here are the top five food stories that had Torontonians talking in 2024.

Chef Masaki Saito, Toronto’s only two-starred Michelin chef, expanded his culinary empire with the opening of MSSM Ossington. Offering a more accessible 14-course omakase for $98, the new spot brings Edomae-style sushi to a wider audience, incorporating local and European ingredients alongside traditional Japanese ones. This is a stark contrast to his high-end Sushi Masaki Saito, where a meal costs $680.

When long-time Toronto grocery empire Pusateri’s closed its Yorkville location earlier this year, it left many wondering what was next. Then, when its Bayview Village location suddenly shut down, loyal customers were left questioning the future of the brand, which has been a Toronto staple since 1958.

Brunch in Toronto just keeps getting better. From Instagram-worthy dishes to classic comfort with a modern twist, the city’s brunch spots are serving up something for everyone. Whether you’re craving a luxe spread of eggs Benny and mimosas or a cozy spot for pancakes and coffee, these are the spots in the city that are worth checking out!

Summer + food + festivals — where do we sign up? It feels like Toronto’s food fest scene gets bigger and better every year. From cultural celebrations to boozy block parties, this guide highlights the top food fests hitting the city’s streets all season long. Whether you’re after global flavours or late-night bites, Toronto’s summer festivals have it all. Is it too soon to start counting down to next summer?

One of midtown’s most iconic steakhouses returned in 2024 – well sort of. The Steak Pit, which closed in 2016 after 70 years, has been resurrected inside Bistro on Avenue, a rib and wing spot just down the road from its original location. Co-owner Cindy Stern brought the Steak Pit’s famous menu — complete with its signature rib sauce, garlic bread and celery tray appetizers — back to life with the help of a former manager. The revamped space blends nostalgia with a fresh look, and the buzz has been overwhelming since the announcement. Midtown residents clearly aren’t ready to let this classic go!