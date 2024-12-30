Our top arts and culture stories of 2024

From star-studded concerts to eye-popping street art, 2024 was a dynamic year for Toronto’s arts and culture scene. Here are the most popular stories.

We all know how much Drake loves the 6ix and one the rapper’s social media post was once again shining a light on his hometown. Of course, we now know that Drake didn’t go anywhere, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t have some serious anxiety, according to the number of people who read this post.

Now a very fond memory, it all began when Taylor Swift added six Canadian concert dates to her Eras tour. Initially, her schedule had excluded any stops in Canada while covering 50 locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia until late 2024. In response to the omission, fans and Canadian politicians expressed surprise and made efforts to persuade Swift to reconsider.

In a galaxy far, far away – well, make that Toronto in 2011 actually – a special day for all things Star Wars came to life. And, apparently, we have a thing for Star Wars Day in Toronto.

Summer in the city comes an explosion of incredible events but June is special. It’s is when some of the best festivals in the city take place from Luminato to NXNE to Toronto Jazz. We highlighted these five can’t-miss festivals in Toronto.

Street art is huge in Toronto, and it is often political in nature. Case in point, a portrait of Premier Doug Ford (photo at top) that hit the bricks of the city’s legendary Graffiti Alley last year. The work, which shows Ford running away with bags of money, was a response to a report on the provincial government’s Greenbelt development dealings by the Auditor General. We were amused. Very amused.