Our top 5 travel stories of 2024

From charming small towns to relaxing Nordic spas, 2024 was a year full of cool local travel experiences, all just a short drive from Toronto. Here are your favourite stories from this year.

Small towns in Ontario are some of the best places to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. You don’t need to spend the whole day in the car to get to these scenic escapes from Toronto — most of them are within a couple hours of downtown. Whether you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway or a quick jaunt with the kids, these stunning spots are the perfect place to enjoy beautiful architecture, delicious food and charming accommodations.

Summer is almost here, and that means it’s time for a sweet seasonal adventure: strawberry picking —and you don’t have to venture far to do so. With just a short drive, you can find some great spots close to Toronto where you can enjoy the fun of picking fresh strawberries. And this weekend, pick-your-own strawberries season officially begins!

Thanks to the coronation of King Charles III happening, Toronto residents were able to enjoy the city’s first sunny weekend in a while at some of the province’s most popular cultural attractions. As part of the coronation celebrations, Ontario offered free admission to 10 spots, including the Royal Ontario Museum and Ontario Science Centre. Check out this list of great local attractions.

Across the province, farmers’ markets are in full swing, showcasing a vibrant abundance of the freshest seasonal produce and locally sourced offerings. These bustling hubs offer a diverse range of goodies, making them the perfect place to explore and support local agriculture while savouring the flavours of the season.

The hustle and bustle of city life can drain our mental, physical and social battery. When you’re feeling drained, Nordic spas offer a great way to reboot. Steeped in Scandinavian tradition, hydrotherapy aims to strengthen the immune system, moving the body from hot to cold and purifying the body of toxins while soothing aches and pains. In need of a wellness retreat? We rounded up our favourite Nordic spas all across Ontario.

Whether you’re planning your next road trip or looking to explore closer to home, these Ontario adventures prove that the best escapes are often right in your backyard.