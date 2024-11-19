OpenTable just dropped it’s list of top 100 restaurants and 36 are from Toronto

OpenTable has revealed its Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2024 and the results are a snapshot of the country’s dining scene at its best. Built on 1 million verified reviews from October 2023 to September 2024, this year’s list celebrates neighbourhood favourites, buzzy new openings and iconic dining rooms across the country.

With 53 of the 100 restaurants located in Ontario and 36 in Toronto , diners will find plenty of spots to bookmark. Standouts include Prime Seafood Palace, Matty Matheson’s polished ode to steak and seafood and Canoe, the skyline-draped institution that remains a mainstay for power lunches and special occasions alike.

Across Canada, the list highlights spots like Dovetail in Vancouver, a must for inventive West Coast flavours and Ferreira Café in Montréal, where Portuguese fine dining meets big city elegance. Alberta’s Bridgette Bar in Calgary and Ten Foot Henry in Edmonton offer modern takes on comfort food with a dash of local charm.

“This year’s Top 100 list celebrates the incredible culinary diversity throughout the country,” says Matt Davis, OpenTable Canada’s country director. “Our goal is to provide the perfect restaurant for any occasion — for the holiday season and beyond.”

Toronto diners who want to expand their horizons can check out the two Saskatchewan mentions or Newfoundland’s Mallard Cottage, offering East Coast comfort food in an 18th-century setting.

The complete list is arranged alphabetically, not ranked, making it a true celebration of what diners loved most in 2024. From neighbourhood haunts to special-occasion favourites, this is dining in Canada, for diners, by diners.

Here are the Toronto restaurants that made the cut:

Akira Back

Alo Restaurant

Alobar Yorkville

Amal Restaurant

Avelo Restaurant

Azura

Bar Isabel

Bar Prima

Bar Vendetta

BlueBlood Steakhouse

Caffino

DaiLo

Don Alfonso 1890

Enoteca Sociale

Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace

General Public

George Restaurant

Giulietta

Grey Gardens

Gusto 501

Joso’s

Lee

Mamakas Taverna

Mother Cocktail Bar

Osteria Giulia

Parallel

Prime Seafood Palace

Quetzal

Rasa

Scaramouche Restaurant

Sorrel Rosedale

The Butcher Chef

The Chase

Tutti Matti

Via Allegro Ristorante

For the full list of OpenTable’s list, click here.