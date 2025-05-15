We’re exactly one month away from Toronto’s opening day for outdoor pools

It’s finally (almost) pool season! The weather is slowly getting warmer in Toronto, which means the city’s outdoor facilities are beginning to open, from splash pads to beaches. And in one month, a select 15 outdoor pools will open for the season.

The City of Toronto announced in a release this month that on June 14, there will be an early opening of 15 outdoor pools on evenings and weekends. The following Saturday, June 14, the remaining 49 outdoor pools will open on an evening and weekend partial schedule — and by Friday, June 27, all pools and wading pools will be fully open for regular hours.

In the meantime, Torontonians looking for some outdoor fun can head one of the over 140 splash pads and spray pads across the city — those are set to open this Saturday, May 17. And soon after, as of May 31, there will finally be lifeguard supervision for 10 beaches from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The city has yet to announce which 15 pools will get an early opening, but we’re hoping it’s one of these ones! Read on for our top five outdoor public pools in the city of Toronto.

Woodbine Park’s handy trio of pools is the place to be after you’ve strolled along the beaches, taken a dip in the lake and want to get some real laps in. With a 50-metre Olympic size pool, 25-metre training pool and a separate diving pool with both 5- and 10- metre diving platforms, there’s space for everyone to get their swim on, whether you’re lane swimming or going for a leisure swim.

This outdoor pool might be located right in the heart of the city, but your view from the water will make you feel like you’re in the middle of cottage country. Overlooking the Don Valley and surrounded by trees, it’s easy as ever to get here by car or by TTC. If that doesn’t sell you on it, just wait until you see the massive water slide!

Summer isn’t summer without a trip to Christie Pits Park, where you can have a picnic, catch a Toronto Maple Leafs game — baseball, of course! — visit the community garden and best of all, go for a swim. The Alex Duff Memorial Pool features a 25-metre lap pool, shallow splash pool, conversation pool and diving pool with a 1-metre springboard — plus, a two-storey water slide!

It’s Toronto’s oldest pool, and it’s also a favourite! Originally opened in 1925, Sunnyside Gus Ryder Memorial Pool cost kids 10 cents to enter. Now, we get to enjoy this lakeshore pool for free, and while it gets mighty busy on a hot summer day, we say it’s an essential Toronto summer experience. Enjoy morning swimming lessons for all ages and public and adult swims every day.

Visit the Alexandra Park Pool, just west of Kensington Market, for a simple and peaceful outdoor swim. With a 50-metre pool that is usually less crowded than some other spots in the city, make a day of vintage shopping and then hop in the pool to cool off.

Can’t wait for the outdoor pools? Check out the best indoor pools in the city, open now.