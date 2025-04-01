Ontario’s top hidden-gem destination is just a short drive from Toronto

As the U.S.–Canada trade war heats up, Canadians seem to be showing less interest in American tourism, instead opting for more local coastal escapes and charming urban hubs. According to a recent Airbnb report, searches for domestic stays this year in Canada are up nearly 20 per cent — and one of the top domestic destinations experiencing a surge in interest is Elora, ON, nestled in the picturesque Wellington County.

Just a 1.5 drive from Toronto, “Ontario’s prettiest town” is a 19th-century village that boasts a picturesque landscape known for its old-world European feel. The town was built by Scottish stonemasons, and most of the historic limestone structures they built in the 1800s are still standing today, being used as charming shops, galleries and restaurants! Once you enter downtown Elora, visit the town’s Lost + Found Café before having an intimate dinner at one of Elora’s top restaurants, like The Friendly Society and Sheppard’s Pub.

If you’re a nature lover, then stroll along the riverbanks while admiring the beauty of the limestone architecture. Templin Gardens — carved into the limestone banks of the Gorge — is the perfect spot to roam solo or with a romantic partner. Its steps lead down to the Grand River and it’s just minutes away from the downtown core. Head to the ‘Kissing Stane’ memorial in nearby beautiful Fergus — it was the one local spot in Victorian times where public displays of affection were tolerated. Legend has it that to be kissed while sitting on this stane will bring good luck! Next to the stane is a locally forged iron sculpture where you can lock in your love with your own padlock (and take the best Insta photos).

The town is also bursting with culture. On the hilltop sentinel between Elora and Fergus stands the stately Wellington County Museum and Archives. This former “poor house” turned cultural center is filled with historical exhibits and is considered the jewel in the County’s heritage crown. This also makes for a welcome rest stop on the Elora Cataract Trailway — a 47-kilometre trail that connects the Upper Grand River and Forks of the Credit watersheds, making it the perfect site for cycling, hiking and cross-country skiing.

Trek down the Irvine River Gorge Staircase nestled in Elora’s Victoria Park — this was the first pedestrian staircase to the Bottomlands and Irvine River to facilitate Elora’s 19th-century tourism. You won’t have to worry about accommodations, there are tons of cute inns and Airbnbs to stay at, making it the perfect destination for a weekend trip!

As for who you decide to travel with — as per Airbnb data, two-person bookings make up the bulk of Canadian spring travel (over 40 per cent), but solo travel is also surging, with nearly 30 per cent of travellers in Canada embracing independent adventures! For those with furry companions, pet-friendly travel is also on the rise, with over 14 per cent growth in guests bringing their pets along for the journey.

