A new Hard Rock Hotel is about to open in Ontario

A new Hard Rock Hotel location is set to open this spring in nearby London, and although the final touches aren’t yet complete at the site, the hotel is now accepting reservations beginning June 1.

The hotel, about a two-hour drive from Toronto, is located within the iconic 100 Kellogg Lane in the heart of London’s vibrant Old East Village, so there are tons of things to do nearby.

Hard Rock London will feature 164 guest rooms and specialty suites boasting floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the vibrant energy within the complex. Family-style guestrooms will have separate rooms with bunk beds (so they’re good for families with little kids), while the signature Rock Star Suite will have a plush living area and bar, exclusive music-inspired touches and high-end amenities like a private kitchenette — perfect for a romantic retreat.

Prices range from $395+/night for 2 adults for 1 room with two queen-sized beds to $423+/night for a classic king-sized bed. Guests can upgrade to superior rooms ($441+/night) or suites (ranging from $540+/night for a Gold King Suite to $4500/night for a Rock Star Suite).

For food, patrons can dine at Sessions Restaurant & Bar — this rock ’n’ roll-themed chain serves burgers and North American comfort food. Or check out the on-site speakeasy, aptly named 1913, after the year the Kellogg’s Factory opened — this mixologist-driven bar will feature cereal-infused libations as an ode to the venue’s history!

Music lovers will adore the hotel’s rock-infused sensory experience — upon arrival, a 32-foot-high ‘made-in-London’ metallic guitar marks the entrance doorway, combining a theatrical light show with a surround-sound immersive musical experience. The grand lobby combines elements of the historic Kellogg brick building with new stone tile, gorgeous skylights, and musical memorabilia themed to London’s history (as well as Canada’s contribution) to the music world.

The hotel will also hosts a bunch of programs and experiences to help travellers relax, find adventure, or connect with music in immersive ways. The Sound of Your Stay program will allow guests to stream expertly curated playlists, spin classic vinyl on Victrola record players or even play a premium guitar that is hand-delivered to their room!

For those looking for more of a relaxed visit, the Rock Om program blends yoga with DJ-curated soundtracks for on-demand, in-room sessions that inspire balance and relaxation. Patrons who want to get active can visit the Body Rock Fitness Centre, which is equipped with Technogym equipment and fun playlists. Afterward, everyone can take a dip in the indoor/outdoor pool!

Four-legged family members can also join in on the experience (and can even get a swag bag upon check-in!)

Click here for more info or to book a room.