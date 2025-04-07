Ontario’s 2025 summer forecast is here (it’s going to be hot and rainy)

It’s crazy to think about balmy summer weather considering the sporadic bouts of scattered flurries and ice rain that have hit southern Ontario in recent weeks, but here we are! Summer is a little over two months away, and weather predictions from the Old Farmer’s Almanac were just released for June, July, and August 2025.

While cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected from Atlantic Canada through Quebec and around Hudson Bay, as well as across the southern Prairies, southern British Columbia and the Yukon — expect warmer-than-normal conditions above the Great Lakes, from Thunder Bay to Toronto.

For Canada as a whole, it’ll be surprisingly wet, with above-normal rainfall expected throughout most of the country, including Atlantic Canada, southern Quebec, the Prairies, southern British Columbia and of course, southern Ontario just north of the Great Lakes — so although it’ll be warm, you might want to pack an umbrella before heading out.

Let’s hope that the downpours won’t lead to massive flooding — last July’s flash floods across Toronto and southern Ontario caused over $940 million in insured damage. On July 16, 2024, more than 10 centimetres of rain fell on Toronto within a 2-hour period, contributing toward it being the wettest summer in history. The intense rain submerged the DVP and various parts of downtown Toronto, causing some people to abandon their cars. By mid-November, Toronto Pearson Airport recorded 1054.4 mm of rain since January — a new record for the city (the old record being 1049 mm in 2008).

The Almanac’s forecast correlates somewhat with Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) 2–4-month summer outlook for May–July — Torontonians can expect a 77 per cent probability for above-average temperatures during this period (similar to the ECCC’s 4–6-month outlook (July–Sep), which shows a 75 per cent probability for above-average temperatures). The ECCC also predicts that precipitation is expected to be either near normal or slightly above normal.