A free outdoor light exhibition is taking over Ontario Place all month long

Bring some light and art into the last long days of winter with an annual festival taking over Ontario Place this month. Lumière: The Art of Light is coming back to Trillium Park at Ontario Place, and the free outdoor light exhibition will feature 14 mesmerizing installations, all by Ontario-based artists.

With a theme of Neon Dreams: Light and Colour this year, so visitors can expect all kinds of neon lights, immersive and interactive experiences and bold creations located throughout the park.

The exhibition kicks off on March 10, just in time for the March Break fun to begin. If you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family in the evening, Lumière is just the place: the event runs nightly from dusk until 11 p.m., including weekends.

While the weather is slowly beginning to warm up, the evenings are still going to be pretty cold, but the exhibition has got you covered — during March Break, the Trillium Park bonfires will be lit up nightly for warming up and relaxing fireside, and they’ll also be available on every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the rest of the festival.

Some of the anticipated installations include a massive structure illuminated by black LED floodlights that inspires by the brain’s electrical activity during REM sleep (Lucid Frequencies) and a nostalgia-inspired interactive experience that requires you to turn five gears at once and generate a wave of colours, lights and sounds (within a 5 km radius) that captures the whimsy of childhood (Nostalgia Mechanica).

Running from March 10 until April 4, keep an eye out for these 14 installations throughout the park.

1. Crystal Waters by Tyler Burey

2. Deep Reverie by Bitbrainz

3. Ephemeral Memories by Jordan Shaw

4. GOLDEN EYE by Tonya Hart

5. Intangible Light by Anthony Headley, Ben Renzella and James Craig

6. Light Pillars by Layne Hinton and Christ Foster

7. Lucid Flow by Ivan Rys

8. Lucid Frequencies by John Nguyen, Nicholas Hoban, Rahul Sehijpaul, Sean Lamb and Paul Kozak

9. Lux Array by Luxonus

10. Nature’s Frequency by Mike Geiger

11. Nostalgia Mechanics by Diana Tran, Nathan Fischer and Daniel Pechersky

12. Nyx 2025 by Thadea Decora and Vincent Glasheen

13. piecing together by Bekah Brown

14. Secret Garden by Nate Nettleton