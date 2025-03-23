Ontarians can witness a partial solar eclipse at the end of March

If you missed last Thursday’s rare blood moon, then you might have a chance to witness a partial solar eclipse on March 29. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The three aren’t perfectly lined up, so only a part of the Sun will appear to be covered, giving it a cool crescent shape.

In Toronto, the eclipse will occur from around 6:42 am to 7:34 am, but unfortunately, visibility will be super limited. As per TimeandDate.com, you’ll have a better shot at seeing it in other parts of Ontario (and since it takes place on a Saturday, perhaps turn it into a weekend trip?)

In Cornwall, Ontario, “obscuration” (that is, coverage of the sun by the moon) will reach about 35.13%, providing a somewhat better view of this solar phenomenon compared to the GTA. Even Ottawa will have better coverage (29.66% obscuration). So, two good options — but for the best view, grab your eclipse glasses and travel to Quebec or areas north or east of Ontario, where conditions will be near totality.

At sunrise on March 29, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in Eastern Canada. Catch the show, but don’t forget your eclipse glasses – regular sunglasses won’t protect your eyes. 🌞🌑 Learn more: https://t.co/GP6tJfFObF 📷 CSA pic.twitter.com/e1wxYpVMOo — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) March 17, 2025

Of course, there are quite a few stargazing events to witness this year in Toronto! This spring, look out for the Lyrids meteor during the pre-dawn hours of April 22 — you’ll likely spot about 10 to 20 meteors per hour​. Weeks later, the Eta Aquarids shower is expected to peak overnight between May 5 and 6 between the hours of 3 am and 6 am, producing up to 60 meteors per hour under favourable conditions​.

On Nov 5, Torontonians can look out for a Super Full Moon. As a Supermoon is closer to Earth, it’ll appear larger and brighter in the sky, making it a stargazing event you wont want to miss!