One of Toronto’s most popular restaurants just unveiled a new bar

If you love food and you love music — especially tunes from local talent — then there’s a good chance that you already know about Standard Time. It’s got a little bit of everything — a cafe and workspace, an event space, a fully equipped kitchen and outfitted bar, and even a record shop. And that laundry list is getting yet another new addition.

The west-end hot spot recently unveiled its latest innovation, Bar Standard. This high-fi bar concept, designed to shine during twilight hours, officially launched with a weekend of festivities

“Since the inception of Standard Time, one of our goals has been to create a more intimate listening space within the venue,” reads an Instagram post. “Bar Standard is the realization of that goal.”

Bar Standard is a walk-in space that’s suitable for both large and small groups, for those wanting to spend the night taking in good music or spend some time catching up with a friend in a unique atmosphere. While reservations are available for groups of eight or more, smaller parties are welcome to walk in

The listening bar area has its own unique cocktail menu, a selection of natural wines and bar bites like dips and salads, and operates as a fully separate entity from the club and cafe space. It also boasts an arts and culture program that’s curated in-house, which includes, according to the Instagram post, “ambient DJ sets, art exhibits and thematically programmed deep dives.” It serves as a natural use of the Standard Time space, allowing guests to indulge in an even more personalized experience and dive deeper into the music.

Standard Time is located on the second floor of 165 Geary Avenue, beside Blood Brothers Brewing and along a strip of other must-visit food and beverage spots.