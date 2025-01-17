One of Toronto’s favourite brunch spots is closing after 25 years

Toronto’s brunch scene just took a hit. Saving Grace, the Dundas West spot that defined casual cool, is calling it quits after 25 years.

Owner Monica Miller broke the news on Instagram.

“I am overjoyed to be closing, please don’t be sad,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you to everyone who ever visited us over the 25 years we were open.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saving Grace (@savinggraceto)

Back in 2000 Dundas West wasn’t the buzzing spot it is now. Saving Grace changed that — no frills, just great food. A chalkboard menu, plywood tables and mismatched chairs. The restaurant wasn’t about Instagram moments it was about solid delicious brunch fare. The design simple, airy and always a line out the door.

Fans quickly flooded Instagram with reactions, swinging between heartbreak and nostalgia. “The heart and soul of your joint is just priceless,” one wrote. Another begged for the mango smoothie recipe, desperate to bottle up a piece of history. And then there were those who’d been there since day one, like one longtime patron who confessed, “The neighbourhood will never be the same.”

The charm of Saving Grace was in its unpredictability. There was a menu, but regulars knew the specials were where Miller’s creativity shone. Inspired by travel, she made breakfast feel special. Gourmet sausages, perfectly poached eggs, or something totally unexpected. While Toronto has no shortage of great brunch spots, there’s always a bit of sadness when we lose the ones that have been around for so long.

The final day at Saving Grace will be February 15, followed by a month-long yard sale running through February and March.