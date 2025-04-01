One of Toronto’s favourite bars is transforming into a pickle lover’s paradise

Pickle lovers, brace yourselves! For one week only, Project Gigglewater is transforming into Project Pickle—a briny, tangy and downright dill-icious pop-up you won’t want to miss!

From April 1st to 6th, Project Gigglewater on Dundas West is fully embracing its quirky side with dill-inspired decor, pickle-themed cocktails and a snack menu packed with bold, briny flavours. Whether you’re a die-hard pickle fan or just curious, this pop-up is a must-try.

Five unique cocktails, featuring Extreme Pickle Vodka from Prince Igor, will be served alongside a carefully curated menu of pickle-infused bites. Will the flavours be weird, or will they be wonderfully unexpected? You’ll have to try them for yourself to find out.

In classic Project Gigglewater style, the atmosphere will be playful, the drinks inventive and the bites irresistibly good.

The pop-up opens its doors on April 1 at 6 p.m., with the pickle party running through the week until April 6th. Whether you’re dropping in for a casual cocktail with friends or looking for an adventurous dining experience, Project Pickle offers a fun, no-holds-barred exploration of pickle-infused flavours.

Along with rubbing elbows with other pickle enthusiasts and the pickle-curious, you’ll finally get to answer the age-old question of whether pickles belong in cocktails (spoiler: they do!). And, if you’re wondering, they’re just as delicious in cotton candy, chips, ice cream and especially popcorn—IFYYK!

If you’re looking for even more pickle goodness, Toronto’s pickle craze doesn’t stop here. From pickle-flavoured cocktails that’ll make you pucker up to desserts that’ll tickle your taste buds, the city is fully embracing the pickle life.

Project Gigglewater is located at 1369 Dundas St. W.