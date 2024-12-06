One of Toronto’s best Middle Eastern restaurants is closing

Fet Zun, the much-loved Middle Eastern restaurant on Dupont Street, is closing its doors at the end of the year. Owner Anthony Rose shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the last dinner service will be later this month.

In his post, Rose reflected on the challenges of keeping a restaurant running: “It takes a lot to remain relevant… food, people, social, money, time, energy, talent, consistency.” He also opened up about the emotional toll of closing Fet Zun, calling it “crushing” and a “failure in some degree,” but expressing gratitude for the support from his team and guests. “We are so fortunate to be surrounded by a community that is full of brightness,” he said.

Since opening in 2019, Fet Zun carved out a space for itself with its fresh take on Middle Eastern street food, pulling flavours from Israel, Morocco and Turkey. The menu, packed with mezze-style dishes, became a go-to for everything from brunch to late-night bites.

Rose also shared an emotional tribute to chef Mona, acknowledging the immense love people had for her and the restaurant.

“Chef Mona is absolutely amazing and just the kindest person with a tremendous heart filled with passion and a joy of cooking from her family and friends. Love you Mona. You’ve certainly come a long way. You’re a star.”

But beyond the food, it was the vibe that made Fet Zun special. Rustic decor, a chalkboard menu, and a space that felt both casual and high-energy made it a place people wanted to return to.

For those who will miss Fet Zun, there’s still the chance to enjoy Rose’s other spots, like Fat Pasha and Schmaltz Appetizing, both of which continue to showcase his distinct approach to food.

With the final dinner service set for December 22nd, there are just a few more days to experience the unique atmosphere that made Fet Zun a neighbourhood favourite.