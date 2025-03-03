One of Toronto’s best French restaurants is closing after nearly a 10-year run

Greta Solomon’s, the much loved fine dining spot in Leslieville renowned for its impeccable food and exceptional service, has announced it will be closing its doors for good

Owner Darlene Mitchell broke the news on Instagram, confirming the restaurant’s closure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greta Solomon’s (@gretasolomons)

“We are so proud of this little gem,” the post reads. “She served as well and it was a pleasure to serve you.”

Opened in 2016 to much fanfare, the French bistro was named in honour of Mitchell’s late mother and grandfather. Small but mighty, the 26-seat restaurant offered a charming escape to France without ever leaving Leslieville.

Mitchell, who hails from Newfoundland, brought French classics to life with modern twists — think Risotto à l’orge, Steak Frites + Caesar Salad and Magret de Canard, alongside drool-worthy desserts like the French classic crème brûlée and decadent chocolate ganache.

In the post, Mitchell invited loyal patrons to visit the restaurant one last time, adding, ‘And if you can’t, I’m sure we’ll see you down the road.’ Perhaps hinting at something new in the works?

News of the closure has been met with sadness from long-time patrons, many of whom were quick to express their heartfelt disappointment. Over the years, the restaurant became known as one of the most romantic spots in the city, witnessing countless milestones from first dates to marriage proposals.

“I’ve loved all the extra touches — the personalized place cards, the special wine list, and the perfectly curated menus. I wish you much success on your new ventures!” said one comment.

“My husband and I celebrated every anniversary at Greta Solomon’s. You will be deeply missed!” another wrote.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable until March 15, offering one last chance to experience the beloved bistro before its doors close for good