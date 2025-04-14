One of Toronto ‘s hottest chefs is bringing sandwiches to Ossington

David Schwartz doesn’t miss. With Mimi, Sunnys Chinese and last year’s hit Linny’s, he’s become one of Toronto’s most talked about chefs. Now he’s opening something new — and it’s a little more low-key. Toronto’s reigning restaurant star is keeping it casual with Linny’s Luncheonette, a sandwich shop in the city’s hottest neighbourhood.

Coming soon to 174 Ossington — right next door to Linny’s at 176 — Linny’s Luncheonette is Schwartz’s latest project, and it’s a bit of a departure from the fine-dining vibe of his other spots. The name is a nod to his steakhouse-deli hybrid, but this time, the vibe is more relaxed and casual.

There’s no website yet, but the Instagram gives a good glimpse of what’s coming to Linny’s Luncheonette: pastrami sandwiches, house-made hot sauce, “100% Delishish Knishes” and cookies that are “nothing fancy.” Everything is straightforward and definitely tempting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linny’s Luncheonette (@linnysluncheonette)

There’s no menu or opening date yet, but the buzz around the new spot is already building. When Linny’s opened last year, it quickly earned a reputation as one of the best new restaurants in the city. Sunnys Chinese earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand. Mimi Chinese stands out with its upscale take on regional Chinese classics, drawing a stylish crowd with dishes like Hunan chili sea bass and the stunning four-foot belt noodle. Simply put, Shawartz isn’t someone who opens average spots.

Toronto’s sandwich scene is having a moment — from stacked hoagies to Florence-style sandwiches with lines out the door, and even Grammy-nominated artist Charlotte Day Wilson getting in on it. Linny’s Luncheonette fits right in.

If history’s any indication, this place is going to be packed. Keeping an eye on their Instagram is your best bet to make sure you don’t miss out.