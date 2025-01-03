One of King West’s hottest restaurants just announced its sudden closure

Toronto’s seafood darling, Pink Sky, has officially closed its doors. In an Instagram post on January 2, the trendy King West spot announced its farewell, thanking guests and staff for making it a “cherished part of the King West community.”

Known for its raw bar towers, lobster mac and cheese and branzino cooked over charcoal, Pink Sky offered a seafood-focused menu that was both decadent yet approachable.

Opened in 2021 by INK Entertainment — also behind Byblos and Patria — Pink Sky quickly became a go-to for seafood lovers, cocktail connoisseurs, and celebrity sightings. During TIFF, it was a magnet for A-listers like Jude Law and Rooney Mara, who were spotted enjoying its seafood towers and cocktails in the dimly lit, upscale space.

The space itself was part of the draw. Set in the former Weslodge location, Pink Sky’s design balanced upscale elegance with laid-back coastal vibes — dark wood, exposed brick and teal accents framed a sparkling open kitchen. DJs kept the weekends buzzing, making it as much a nightlife destination as a dinner spot.

But as one chapter ends, another begins. INK Entertainment revealed the space will transform into a progressive cocktail bar, set to open in spring 2025. The drinks will be led by Robin Goodfellow — founder of Little Bones Beverage, co-owner of VELA and the visionary behind some of Toronto’s most exciting bars, including Bar Raval, Prettyugly and Harry’s Burgers. He’s also responsible for designing standout spots like Paradise Theatre and Osteria Rialto.

Joining him in the kitchen will be chef Stuart Cameron, a former executive chef at Icon Legacy Hospitality. Cameron helmed the menus at Mira, Patria and Byblos — including locations in Toronto, Miami and Dubai — and oversaw events catering at Toronto’s iconic Story’s Building.

While Pink Sky’s seafood towers and raw bar are already missed, the next chapter promises to add some glitz and glamour to Toronto’s dining scene once again.