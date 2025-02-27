One-of-a-kind event to revive dead Yorkville mall for one day only

Cumberland Terrace is slated for redevelopment with a proposed three-tower residential and retail development, including a brand-new public plaza. The 53-year-old mall at 820 Yonge St has been considered ‘dead’ for years, with little foot traffic, despite being connected to several office towers and retail areas, with direct links to both the Yonge–Bloor and Bloor–Bay subway stations.

But this Saturday, the mall will be brought back to life for a few hours as part of a Liminal Assembly tour, led by founder Aryeh Bookbinder. Bookbinder puts on tours of dead malls and ‘liminal destinations’ across the GTA, which are meant to unravel childhood memories and “challenge the construct of time” (that is, people can feel nostalgic for something they haven’t experienced before).

On Saturday, March 1, between 2 and 5 pm, the group will attempt to bring the Terrace back to life as if it were 1985.

“NOTE: This is not a demolition party, nor an invitation for poor behaviour. As you would attend any other mall, we’ll be doing the same at Cumberland Terrace.

See you there!” Bookbinder said in a recent Instagram post.

It seems that the event is sold out through Eventbrite, but it can’t hurt to go and support the local businesses, like BEAD-dazzled and the 25-year-old Cumberland Shoe Repair shop.

Previous liminal tours included spots like the Chinatown Centre, Rexdale’s Woodbine Centre, and Mississauga’s High Point Mall.

Walking tours are usually 2 h long and cover about 5000 steps, with groups visiting five to eight liminal destinations. During the summer and spring, Liminal’s flagship tour takes place in the Annex. During the winter, Bookbinder offers a series of indoor alternatives, such as the PATH tour.

Crying is common on these tours (especially the Annex tour), perhaps due to the nostalgic factor, although Saturday’s outing seems to be all about supporting the businesses.

“100% buying some [shoe] polish there on Saturday,” an Insta user said under the Cumberland Shoe Repair post.