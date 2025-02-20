Olivia Rodrigo set to headline one of Canada’s biggest music festivals

Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is back for its 18th edition, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best summer music festivals of the year. From Sug. 1-3, Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau will be the site of a festival that has become the place to be for many Toronto music lover thanks to an unbeatable lineup of chart-topping artists, genre-defying performers, and unforgettable festival moments.

Headlining this year’s festival are The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo, each set to deliver show-stopping performances that will leave the crowd buzzing long after the final encore.

For the first time in years, Osheaga has revealed its entire lineup at once, and it does not disappoint. Festivalgoers can expect performances from a mix of superstars and rising talents, including Gracie Abrams, fresh off her world tour with Taylor Swift, Doechii, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, The Chainsmokers, Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Jamie xx, Lucy Dacus, and Shaboozey. Osheaga boasts 87 acts set to take the stage.

Making history this year is Shaboozey, the first artist ever to perform at both Osheaga and LASSO Montréal—proving that genre lines are meant to be blurred and great music knows no bounds.

Meet the Osheaga Headliners

The Killers – Kicking off Friday night, the legendary indie rockers will bring their characteristic sound to Montreal with hits such as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” Expect a stadium-worthy performance that will have thousands singing along under the stars.

Tyler, The Creator – Taking centre stage on Saturday, Tyler brings his signature blend of bold beats and introspective lyricism. Fresh off the release of CHROMAKOPIA, he’s set to bring a one-of-a-kind energy to the Osheaga crowd.

Olivia Rodrigo – Closing out the festival on Sunday is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The Grammy-winning pop sensation will deliver a powerful performance featuring fan-favourite hits such as “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “vampire.”

Osheaga has always been about more than just international superstars—it’s a platform incredible homegrown talent. This year, 21 Canadian artists will take the stage, including a number of Toronto artists led by the beloved local band The Beaches.

Three-day festival passes go on sale Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.