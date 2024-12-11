O come, all ye foodies: 3 Michelin spots offering a feast for the holidays

While some may relish the holiday hustle in the kitchen, not everyone wants to spend their time meticulously prepping pineapple-honey glazed ham and gingerbread roulade.

Luckily, a lineup of Michelin restaurants in Toronto is throwing open their doors for the Christmas season,turning an already special time of year into something even more exceptional.

Aburi Hana

On December 24, guests will be treated to executive chef Ryusuke Nakagawa’s Kyo-Kaiseki winter menu at fine dining Japanese restaurant Aburi Hana. Priced at $300 per person for the 8-course menu and $430 for the 12-course menu, the dinner incorporates both Japanese and local ingredients, using modern gastronomy with ancient techniques. Discover multiple rich seafood courses highlighting a selection of favourite dishes from past menus, crafted with premium seasonal ingredients sourced locally and from Japan. Dinner service offers two seating times: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Edulis

Celebrate the joy of the season with a holiday luncheon at Edulis on December 21, 22, and 23. Embracing the tradition of festive feasts, the renowned Niagara Street bistro invites guests to partake in an afternoon filled with laughter, clinking wine glasses, and happiness, as shared on the restaurant’s website.The neighbourhood bistro on Niagara Street is known for its seasoally changing menu that highlights the ingredients of the moment with a strong focus on seafood, vegetables and wild muhrooms. True to its unique approach, there’s no specific menu to share, but guests can expect a lavish menu, wine and lots of fun. The luncheon is priced at $275 per person and is available for parties up to four.

Enigma Yorkville

Join in the holiday fun at “Christmas Eve with the Chef” on December 24 at Enigma Yorkville. With culinary expertise honed in London, Copenhagen and South Africa, chef Bennett promises a world-class dining experience. Indulge in a multi-course menu showcasing his favourite dishes, inspired by his British heritage and showcasing the best of seasonal and evolving flavours. Look for delicious dishes like beef Wellington, traditional mince pies, Christmas pudding, mulled wine and eggnog, all prepared with Chef Quinton’s signature touch. Dinner is priced at $300 per person.