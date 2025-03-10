North America’s only company making English-style planters is right here in the GTA

When it comes to making your home beautiful, there’s so much to think about: interior design, the architectural layout of your spaces, backyard landscaping. But what about what’s at your front door? In North America, many homes lack the kinds of traditional garden ornaments that transform the front of your home into an artistic wonder. That’s because it’s difficult to find high-quality planters in retail shops that match the grandeur of the rest of your property. But now, Toronto homeowners are in luck — Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments, the only company in North America creating traditional English-style lead garden ornaments, is for the first time offering their products directly to homeowners. Located right in the GTA, it will be even easier for Torontonians to get their hands on these one-of-a-kind planters.

A history of Bromsgrove

For nearly a quarter century, Bromsgrove has supplied customers with the finest products exclusively through a network of landscape architects and landscape designers for the grounds and gardens of many of the finest homes and commercial spaces across North America.

In the heart of Manhattan, on what is known as Billionaires’ Row, sits 220 Central Park South — a 70-floor luxury residential building that is one of the most expensive in the United States. Part of the building’s charm and grandeur lies in its planters — custom-made, hand-crafted, these lead planters can be found on the terraces and window sills and at the stately entrance of the building. They have that in common with another jaw-dropping building in the U.S., the Ralph Lauren flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — the planters flanking the front entrance are equally stunning, and for good reason. They both tapped Bromsgrove Garden Ornaments for the job.

The importance of lead planters

The Bromsgrove foundry is based out of the city of Hamilton. Known as the “Steel City,” it’s a fitting location for one of the remaining companies left in North America that makes these English-style planters, urns and garden ornaments using traditional materials and methods of production.

This includes lead, an ideal material for outdoor landscape features. Used historically for the highest-end garden products, such ornaments made from lead centuries ago are among the earliest ever made and are still surviving. Modern garden ornaments made of other materials will always eventually succumb to weather — wood will rot, iron will rust, concrete will crack. But lead will last forever; just look at the cisterns that are several centuries old and continue to hold water perfectly today!

Exclusive product offerings for GTA homeowners

For many years, landscape architects and designers have reached out directly to Bromsgrove to provide these products to some of the most affluent families and neighbourhoods in Toronto. Now, Bromsgrove will be making a limited selection of products available for purchase directly from their foundry.

If you’re a homeowner designing your own landscape or someone working with a local contractor to spruce up your front porch, you can browse Bromsgrove’s premium products and purchase directly.

Bromsgrove also offers door-to-driveway (or job site) delivery for customers in the GTA. They also provide support to contractors and installation crews to ensure that the project is executed in a timely manner and to the highest standards.

How to pick the right planter

If you’re accustomed to low-grade, mass-produced garden ornaments, there are some key points to keep in mind when placing a high-quality, English-style planter in front of your home.

These planters should cover the three S’s: scale, size and style.

Is the planter of a scale that is compatible with the rest of your home, such as the steps, the walkway, the door and the veranda?

Is the size large enough to accommodate the plants you have in mind for your front lawn?

Does the style of the planter match the overall style of your home and contribute to the street appeal of your property?

With these questions in mind to guide you, you can find the most fitting planters to complete your home.

How to bring a taste of luxury into your own home

From Billionaires’ Row to top designer shops, Bromsgrove custom planters are found in some pretty elite spaces — and now they can be a part of your home, too. You don’t need to be a billionaire to craft your own custom order from this local company. Visit their website or Instagram account and get inspired by perusing the gallery of garden installations. The full product gallery, along with ordering instructions and frequently asked questions are all available at bromsgrovegarden.com. You can also give them a call at (905) 312-9830.