North America’s best bars have been announced and five Toronto spots made the cut

Toronto has long been recognized for its award-winning restaurants, but now, our cocktail scene is getting its due. Five of the city’s top bars have made the North America’s 50 Best Bars extended list for 2025, which ranks bars from 51 to 100 for the first time.

This expanded list highlights more cities and cocktail scenes across the continent, and Toronto’s strong showing proves our bartenders are among the best. With the top 1–50 list set to drop on April 29 in Vancouver, all eyes are on Canada — and Toronto may have more to celebrate.

Five Toronto bars have made the North America’s 50 Best Bars extended list for 2025, including:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Library Bar (@librarybartoronto)

Library Bar (Ranked 51): Located on the first floor of the Royal York Hotel, this spot blends classic style with innovative drinks.

Nick Kennedy’s Civil Works (Ranked 55): Situated on the second floor of Waterworks Food Hall, it embraces the building’s pipe factory past, with a cheeky menu and elevated drinks.

Cry Baby Gallery (Ranked 68): Tucked behind an art gallery on Dundas Street West, this bar serves creative cocktails in an intimate, raw setting.

Simpl Things (Ranked 83): A unique all-day cocktail, wine, and snack bar with a laid-back vibe.

Slice of Life (Ranked 96): A hidden speakeasy behind a non-descript door off College Street, offering a fun and secretive atmosphere.

Other Canadian cities made the cut as well, including Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal, proving that the country’s cocktail culture is on the rise.

The 1-50 ranking of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, will be unveiled at a live awards ceremony in Vancouver on April 29. The countdown will be streamed live on YouTube via the 50 Best Bars TV channel, giving cocktail enthusiasts around the world the chance to tune in.