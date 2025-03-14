Nobu Hotel Toronto to open this summer

Following the success of the Nobu Toronto restaurant opening last August, Nobu Hotel Toronto is set to open its doors early this summer — the highly anticipated 36-room and suite luxury hotel is now available for online reservations beginning June 1!

This 45-storey urban sanctuary is nestled in Toronto’s Entertainment District at 33 Mercer, so it’s close to shopping, live theatre, sports and entertainment venues, and tons of landmarks, like the CN Tower, Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, and the Toronto Harbourfront. It also provides stunning panoramic views of Lake Ontario and the city skyline.

As this is the first luxury hotel in the city to be situated at the very top of a mixed-use property (located on floors 41 to 45), it’ll elevate the city’s luxury hospitality landscape, providing a private retreat for guests seeking respite from the public eye or the busyness of the downtown core.

“Nobu Hotel Toronto will be a monumental addition to the luxury hotel landscape in the city”, Benoit Pretet, General Manager of Nobu Hotel Toronto, said. “Situated in a prime location in the heart of the entertainment district and just steps from cultural landmarks like TIFF, Nobu Hotel Toronto will quickly become the city’s urban oasis.”

Guests can expect a complimentary mini bar filled with an assortment of locally curated treats and non-alcoholic refreshments. Other guestroom amenities include a Japanese Deep Soaking Wood Tub, Japanese Toto, Bathorium and Byredo products, and Dyson appliances!

For dining options, guests will receive priority restaurant access to Nobu Toronto reservations at the time of hotel booking, as well as access to the Sakura Lounge — this private escape is exclusively for hotel guests, where they can enjoy complimentary full breakfast, all-day dining and curated weekly programming.

For a more intimate dining experience, guests can order signature Nobu-style dishes right to their room at any time throughout the day.

For those simply looking to relax, the hotel offers wellness experiences, like a state-of-the-art fitness centre (boasting TechnoGym equipment, Peloton bikes and a Frame Pilates reformer), an in-room Zen Wellness program that includes Alo yoga equipment, on-demand fitness classes on TV, stretching rituals, nutrition guides and local spa and fitness recommendations.

Nobu Hotel Toronto was founded by internationally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper. For more information, visit Nobu Hotels.