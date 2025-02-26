Newly rebuilt Toronto Island Café set to open by summer

The rebuilding of the Toronto Island Café and Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse is moving forward as the project enters its second phase of reconstruction. The Clubhouse, located just south of the Ward’s Island Ferry Docks, burned to the ground last year March after a fire broke out, destroying a popular spot that had been a gathering place for nearly a century.

The Island Café in particular, which had operated out of the Clubhouse, was well-known due to its fresh, locally sourced food and laid-back atmosphere. As a temporary solution, the Café has been operating out of shipping containers and wooden kiosks with an outdoor seating area and a washroom trailer — this was part of Phase 1 of rebuilding efforts, which focused on clearing the site and developing initial designs.

If all three phases of construction stay on schedule, the new Island Café and Clubhouse should reopen by this summer!

Currently, structural work is taking place at the site as part of Phase 2, with a focus on laying the foundation of the new Clubhouse, improving visitor experiences, and expanding food and drink options. Key additions to look out for include a new bar kiosk with expanded seating and a liquor service area, a covered deck with heating, which will allow for extended seasonal operations, a stage for live music and cultural events (so locals can expect concerts throughout the summer), expanded washroom facilities, and a larger seating capacity, with a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Looking ahead — Phase 3 will focus on interior work, like kitchen installations, electrical systems, and final aesthetic touches.

According to the Toronto Harbour Leaflet, the design will preserve “the historic charm of the original building while incorporating modern, eco-friendly features.”

If you’d like to share your thoughts on Phase 2 plans, check out the community engagement session on Wednesday evening, Feb 26, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Algonquin Island Association Clubhouse (both in-person and virtual participation options are available).

Contact the Island Café for details to join in person or the link to joining virtually.