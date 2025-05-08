New Zealand pop star Lorde coming to Toronto as part of her new world tour

Lorde, the acclaimed New Zealand alt-pop icon, is set to return to Toronto this fall as part of her much-anticipated Ultrasound world tour. The Toronto date will be held at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 24, marking her first headlining performance in the city since 2022.

This upcoming tour coincides with the release of her new album, Virgin, scheduled for release on June 27. The first single, “What Was That”, has already garnered attention for its energy and emotional depth, offering a glimpse into the sonic direction of the new record.

The Ultrasound tour will take Lorde through North America and Europe, with stops at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and London’s O2 Arena. Toronto’s stop at Scotiabank Arena is part of the North American leg, which kicks off in Austin, Texas, and includes other major cities such as Chicago, Nashville, and Montreal.

The last time Lorde performed in Toronto was in 2022, at Meridian Hall (formerly known as the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts). This show was part of her Solar Power tour, supporting her third studio album of the same name.

Ticket sales will begin with a pre-sale on May 14 at 10 a.m., followed by general sales on May 16 at 10 a.m.