15 new stores in Toronto for last-minute holiday shopping

We’re less than a week away from Christmas and it’s crunch time for holiday shopping. Luckily, there’s so many places to great places to find the perfect gift in Toronto — including a whole bunch of stores that opened this year.

Check out these new Toronto shops to make holiday shopping seamless this month.

With a beautiful new location in Summerhill that opened this year, Good Neighbour is quickly becoming the go-to spot for gifts, clothes and little luxuries of all kinds. This Toronto take on a department store is filled with giftables from both local and coveted international brand, and last-minute shoppers are guaranteed to find something unique and high-quality here in a range of prices.

This new vintage clothing and home goods store added to the secondhand haven that is Kensington Market. A bohemian time portal to a ’70s marketplace, shop here for someone who is all about supporting local and retro vibes — owner Joy Zubair selected over 20 vendors to feature throughout the shop, including clothes, plants, home decor, jewelry, books and handmade goods.

A tiny, colourful and beachy shop located on Ossington, On the Map offers both handmade crochet creations and often Y2K vintage finds. Source stocking stuffers such as crocheted scrunchies and hair clips here, or pair a vintage gem with a crocheted bag or sweater for the perfect mix of old and new.

It’s difficult buying a gift for the fashion lovers in your life that doesn’t come from a fast fashion brand but is still affordable enough to be a gift. That’s where Ahiri comes in — this Toronto-based womenswear brand, new to Queen West this year, is always stocked with trendy styles that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

Vintage shops

There have been an abundance of vintage openings this year, and we happen to think they’re the best places to find gifts for the ones you love. Many of these shops, such as Maison Violet Vintage, also feature the perfect accessory add-ons, and it would be extra special to source an item from a parent or relative’s childhood era. Check out the new 96 Tears location, Dundas West’s Tell Them It’s Vintage, Bloor West’s Smoking Vintage and College Street’s Recalled Shop for some gift inspiration.

This new shop takes the cake for the sweetest new opening of 2024 — a joint project between the owners of heirloom textile brand Honeybea and curated secondhand shop Vintage Baby, we can’t get enough of this cozy storefront. Filled to the brim with beautiful, handmade coats and sweaters made from quilts, darling vintage decor, flowery and flowy fashion and just the perfect amount of kitsch. Shop here and you’ll be gifting the added benefit of a potential new favourite shop for the giftee.

A contemporary womenswear brand focused on shirting, T.Line is for the most elegant people in your life. The new Rosedale shop — though not for the faint of wallet — will give you a chance to feel the difference of quality shirting in person before picking one to gift.

New to Ossington this month, Uncle Studios is the place to shop for that friend of yours who always makes you think, “Why can’t I dress like that?” With collections that focus on high-quality staples that make you want to keep rewearing and restyling, a gift from here will pay off for years to come when that trucker hat or graphic tee becomes a permanent favourite.

When Battle Records opened this year, it brought one-of-a-kind music memorabilia and records to the west end and a shop interior that is a music artifact in its own right. Record collectors and music lovers will love a gift from this eclectic shop, covered in autographed posters and a guitar signed by Ozzy Ozbourne. Source a super rare vinyl for a Christmas gift that will wow anybody or grab a couple of more affordable records for the most perfect music-centred gift bundle.

Who said gift shopping had to be boring? Stop by Flying Books at Neverland, formerly the wine bar Peter Pantry, for a peek at their revamped and cozy interior that is not only a coffee shop by day and wine and cocktail bar by night, but a bookshop too! Flying Books (also located at 784 College St. if you’d rather peruse the shelves of a full bookstore) has lined the walls of this shop with enough selection to find the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life.

A made-in-Canada brand, Province of Canada is know for their loungewear emblazoned with neighbourhood and city names — making it the perfect gift shopping spot for someone in your life who loves to show some local pride. The brand also runs a one-for-one sock program — for every purchase of their socks, a pair is donated to a homeless shelter in Canada. A stocking stuffer for a good cause is always a great idea.