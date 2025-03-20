Amid a flood of new eateries that open each week, a few manage to rise above the rest. From a a cozy izakaya in Little Italy, to an eatery specializing in Peking duck, here are 11 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week.

1. Kosh & Chai

Kosh and Cafe Chai on St. Clair Avenue West, both under the supervision of Chabad of Midtown, are redefining kosher dining in Toronto. With Kosh serving up hearty dishes like pulled brisket in pretzel buns and smoky wings, and Cafe Chai offering fresh breakfast options and baked goods, both spots combine contemporary eats with traditional kosher flavours, making them a go-to for foodies. 1034 St. Clair Ave. W., 1036 St. Clair Ave. W.

2. Cheongju

Cheongju is a cozy izakaya in Little Italy, offering a blend of Japanese and Korean flavours. An izakaya, if unfamiliar is traditionally a Japanese pub, is where people gather to enjoy casual drinks and delicious bites with friends—think of it as a relaxed spot for after-work meals or catching up with loved ones. The menu here features comforting dishes like crispy chicken karaage, shrimp tempura, bulgogi and unique rolls like the Snowy Dragon Roll, all complemented by a selection of sake and soju. 598 College St.

3. The Harmony Cafe

Harmony Cafe, now open in Kensington Market, offers a laid-back spot to enjoy handcrafted coffee and fresh, delicious eats. Known for its pizzas and buttery croissants, the cafe combines tradition and innovation in every bite. Whether you’re after a good cup of coffee or a slice of something comforting, Harmony Cafe is all about simple pleasures and great conversations in a relaxed atmosphere. 75 Nassau St.

4. The Burger Shop

The Burger Shop has just opened, serving up a tough choice between smash burgers and chicken sandwiches. With their perfectly grilled patties and fresh ingredients, the burgers are packed with bold flavours. Whether you’re into spicy loaded fries or the classic loaded fries or tater tots, there’s something for every taste. 1960 Queen St. W.

5. Xihe Peking Duck

Xihe Peking Duck is a new restaurant in North York that blends centuries-old tradition with bold modern twists. Their signature Peking duck is roasted to golden perfection, served with lotus leaf pancakes, hoisin sauce and fresh garnishes. The menu also features inventive dishes like crispy duck fries and the Quack Frame and Fires Combo, a flavourful mix of duck and crispy fries. 7 Byng Ave.

6. Campaniae

A stunning new gem has arrived at Yorkdale Mall. Campaniae by Delysees blends French and Moroccan cuisine with a sophisticated twist – and, of course, plenty of champagne. This spot is serving up communal plates that highlight bold, exotic flavours. Think Moroccan beef cigars, grainy mustard chicken skewers, couscous merguez and roasted Moroccan sea bass. The opulent bar brings a touch of Parisian-Moroccan style, with a curated cocktail list and extensive champagne selection. 3401 Dufferin St.

7. Loeithai Kitchen & Bar

When another Thai restaurant opens, it’s always a reason to celebrate — especially when it’s as exciting as Loeithai Kitchen & Bar. This new spot on Queen West promises authentic Thai flavours with a twist. Start off with tasty appetizers like sweet potato fritters or Siam chicken wings, then dive into a variety of delicious stir-fries featuring cashew, holy basil and spicy eggplant. And, of course, don’t miss the abundance of noodle dishes, including Tom Yum glass noodles and the crowd-pleasing peanut bliss pad Thai 640 Queen St. W.

8. Cafe 85 °

Café 85 recently opened its new downtown location on Bay Street, offering a stylish yet cozy vibe that perfectly blends upscale with casual. The café serves coffee at the ideal temperature of 85°C (185°F), ensuring each cup is brewed to perfection. Their menu features unique dishes like truffle fries with parmesan and thyme, korean fried chicken with a secret red sauce and a refreshing 85 signature salad. If you’re craving something indulgent, don’t miss their $10 pasta specials, including mushroom fettuccine Alfredo and sausage campanelle. 695 Bay St.

9. Bonito’s

With its forest green and white-striped awning and red neon sign ablaze, it’s hard to miss Bonito’s, the new kid on the Ossington strip, which shares a space with Bar Bowie. The menu loosely takes inspiration from diner and sports bar classics — “emphasis on ‘loosely,’” Montes de Oca says. It incorporates flavours and spices from Korean and Latin American cuisine — think hamachi ceviche, crispy plantain chips, refreshing pomelo salad, stuffed chicken wings and crispy yucca fries. 180 Ossington Ave.

10. Piano Piano Leslieville

Just one month after a new Piano Piano location opened next door to Paradise Theatre on Bloor St. W., Toronto is set to welcome another highly anticipated Piano Piano location — this time in the city’s east end. This Saturday, March 8, Piano Piano Leslieville will open its doors, offering its signature charm and high-quality Italian cuisine. As always, guests at Piano Piano Leslieville can enjoy the restaurant’s beloved menu of house-made pastas, pizzas, and seasonal Italian specialties, alongside a selection of more indulgent dishes like ribeye, rack of lamb, octopus, lobster, caviar, and truffles. 1190 Dundas St. E.

11. Tiger Blues

Tiger Blues, a new Korean fusion restaurant on Queen St. West, is quickly becoming a go-to spot in Trinity Bellwoods. The cozy, beautifully designed space is perfect for date nights or casual outings, offering a laid-back atmosphere with a menu full of bold flavours. Highlights include kimchi chicharon with crispy pork belly and soybean paste, the MacBokki—a creative mashup of mac & cheese and tteokbokki—and mouthwatering ceviche and tacos. The cocktails are just as impressive, with inventive takes on the classics. With shareable plates under $20, this spot delivers exceptional food and drinks at an unbeatable price. 811 Queen St. W.